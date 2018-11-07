07/11/2018 06:00:00

Hercules’ Highly-Anticipated Supply Chain Protocol Lists On IDAX

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Hercules is here to stay. And make a difference. This is the message Hercules SEZC solidified today by joining forces with IDAX. This ideal pairing follows last week’s launch of Hercules’ supply chain management software. Hercules’ October 29th entrance on the blockchain made its HERC tokens -- which are used to access the Hercules software to record and validate supply chain data while powering the decentralized platform -- available for public purchase. By listing on IDAX, a global decentralized blockchain asset exchange, Hercules doubles down on its mission to provide secure, predictable and cost-efficient services to the masses.

Hercules Protocol is far from new to the blockchain scene. Eighteen months of pre-launch testing ensured the first commercially viable blockchain protocol to leverage Bitcoin, Ethereum and other public blockchain would meet its goals of lower volatility through layering and least cost routing techniques.

The idea behind Hercules Protocol was born during CEO Anthem Hayek Blanchard’s search for solutions to supply chain inefficiencies in the metal vaulting business. “We realized there was no comprehensive supply chain optimization solution that could facilitate standardization of data between parties.” Hercules software is fully open source. A tailor-made protocol for supply chains, Hercules improves transparency, security, authenticity and validity of supply chain data.

Hercules’ mission to lead the development of open source, supply chain software is personal for Blanchard, whose father, legendary precious metals pioneer James U. Blanchard III, helped restore the right of Americans to own gold. Now, the family legacy is being carried forth through the blockchain. Blanchard says, “The generational experience of being at the forefront of advocating for smarter and more innovative ways to maximize and preserve wealth has definitely been advantageous.”

Hercules Protocol uses digital identification for companies onboarding new vendors and partners, making the process simpler, faster and more cost-effective. Another advantage is a drastic cost reduction of data storage. Hercules’ platform protects sensitive data, making a wide range of self-executing contracts possible. “Our decision to collaborate and partner with other blockchain organizations, such as Factom and Storj, to push the innovation frontiers in the blockchain space is what truly makes Hercules transformational,” Blanchard says. “Ultimately, we’ve launched a commercial supply chain software that could help eradicate racketeering and market collusion.”

For more herc.one information visit website and follow us on Telegram.

Contact:

JR Gunter/Operations Manager Hercules, SEZC

Email: jgunter@herc.one

Phone: (918) 330-3108

Josh Gunter

Operations Manager

Hercules, HEZC

(918) 330-3108

jgunter@herc.one

www.herc.one

HERC One.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
31 Oct
 
Det er lige kommet frem i Sverige at Nordnet har indrømmet at aktionærers depoter i Nordnet udlånes ..
26
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
23
31 Oct
DANSKE
Danske Bank har STADIG IKKE begået hvidvask !!!!! Fat det dog !!!! Danske Bank har været for passiv..
23
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VMware Unveils Breakthrough New Technologies During VMworld Europe General Session Keynote
2
VMware to Acquire Heptio to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Kubernetes On-Premises and across Multi-Cloud Environments
3
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s CEO Talks Personalized Breast Cancer Treatment Technology with Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast
4
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:30
NXP Opens Electronica 2018 with Solutions for Machine Learning at the Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications
05:52
Ahold Delhaize delivers strong sales and earnings growth, increasing free cash flow guidance for 2018
05:00
MTBC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results and Reaffirms Guidance
05:00
Inspirage Recognized With Multiple 2018 Oracle Cloud Excellence Awards; Including Wins for Specialized Partner of the Year for Global, EMEA, North America, and Malaysia, Thailand
02:36
Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. Repudiates Merger Rumour
02:16
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications Agrees to Renew the Concessions for TV Azteca Television Channels for a Period of 20 Years
02:14
First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
02:05
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
01:31
Talonvest Successfully Negotiates $48 Million of Construction Loans

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 06:46:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-07 07:46:43 - 2018-11-07 06:46:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY