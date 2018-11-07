Home Point Financial Adds to Third Party Originations Leadership

Tim Fitzgerald Joins as Managing Director – Regional Manager

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Financial Corporation (“Home Point”), a national mortgage originator and servicer, announced today that Tim Fitzgerald has joined the company as Managing Director – Regional Manager. He will direct Home Point’s Third Party Originations (TPO) regional sales team responsible for 14 states in New England, the Northeast, Midwest and Washington DC. He will report directly to Paul Wyner, Senior Managing Director – TPO Sales.

Mr. Fitzgerald has nearly 30 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, most recently serving as Regional Account Executive for Cardinal Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previous experience includes positions with MB Financial Mortgage, Franklin American Mortgage and ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, among others.

Phil Shoemaker, Chief Business Officer for Home Point noted, “Tim’s experience positions him as a clear fit for the role of Managing Director – Regional Manager. We are happy to have him on our team and are confident that his innovative leadership style will contribute to Home Point Financial’s position as a leader in the TPO channel.”

Added Mr. Fitzgerald, “At Home Point, it is clear that both client and associate satisfaction are of top priority. I’m looking forward to working with our clients to help originate mortgages and grow their business.”

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement – "We Care."

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

