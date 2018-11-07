Hundreds of Gyms Honor Veterans with Team RWB

Washington, DC, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, hundreds of gyms across the nation will again host WOD for Warriors, a functional fitness workout, to support Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) and the men and women who have served our country. This year, Veterans Day marks the 100th anniversary of the Armistice of World War I.

“WOD for Warriors is an opportunity to support veterans through functional fitness and we're thrilled that over 200 gyms and thousands of participants are joining us this year,” said John Pinter, Executive Director of Team RWB. “My favorite part of WOD for Warriors is when people join us for the first time and they are immediately touched by what we’re doing."

All proceeds support Team RWB’s mission to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their communities through physical and social activity.

You can help support Team RWB by visiting donate.teamrwb.org/w4w. Check here to find a participating gym near you and follow #W4W.

About Team Red, White & Blue Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 with the mission of enriching the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their communities through physical and social activity. Team RWB insists that all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.

Bana Miller

Team Red, White & Blue

910-578-4841

Bana.miller@teamrwb.org