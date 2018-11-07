07/11/2018 19:50:29

Hundreds of Gyms Honor Veterans with Team RWB

Washington, DC, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, hundreds of gyms across the nation will again host WOD for Warriors, a functional fitness workout, to support Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) and the men and women who have served our country. This year, Veterans Day marks the 100th anniversary of the Armistice of World War I.

“WOD for Warriors is an opportunity to support veterans through functional fitness and we're thrilled that over 200 gyms and thousands of participants are joining us this year,” said John Pinter, Executive Director of Team RWB. “My favorite part of WOD for Warriors is when people join us for the first time and they are immediately touched by what we’re doing."

All proceeds support Team RWB’s mission to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their communities through physical and social activity.

You can help support Team RWB by visiting donate.teamrwb.org/w4wCheck here to find a participating gym near you and follow #W4W.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 with the mission of enriching the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their communities through physical and social activity. Team RWB insists that all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.

Attachments

Bana Miller

Team Red, White & Blue

910-578-4841

Bana.miller@teamrwb.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
16:11
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
4
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
Immune Design Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ITG Investors to Contact the Firm
20:10
Talkdesk offers industry-first 100% uptime service level
20:05
Talkdesk Innovation Fund announced at Opentalk18
20:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
20:01
Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018
20:01
First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
20:00
RAJANT/MADISON TECHNOLOGIES’ ALLIANCE REPRESENTS RAJANT’S FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
20:00
Talkdesk launches contact center future at Opentalk18
19:51
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 20:39:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-07 21:39:03 - 2018-11-07 20:39:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY