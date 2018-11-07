07/11/2018 05:00:00

Inspirage Recognized With Multiple 2018 Oracle Cloud Excellence Awards; Including Wins for Specialized Partner of the Year for Global, EMEA, North America, and Malaysia, Thailand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle presented Inspirage four 2018 Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year Awards– Global, EMEA, Malaysia and Thailand in SCM Cloud. In addition, Inspirage brought home the Oracle Cloud Excellence Award for Customer Satisfaction in North America, and the PaaS/IaaS Cloud Platform Innovation Award.

The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year – recognizes Inspirage for their outstanding work in driving customer success with Oracle Cloud solutions.  Oracle partners accelerate innovation through customers upgrading successfully to the cloud. From business planning and implementation, to connectivity and execution, Oracle partners provide the support and services needed to maximize the value of Oracle Cloud solutions for customers’ organization. 

Inspirage is a Cloud Premier Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Inspirage was presented the 2018 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year – Global, EMEA, Malaysia and Thailand in Supply Chain Management Cloud for demonstrating an outstanding and innovative solution based on Oracle products. The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year – encourages innovation by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, who use Oracle’s products and technology to create value for customers and generate new business potential. 

“In order to achieve the most agile, modern and cost-effective business systems demanded by today’s heavily competitive marketplace, we believe Oracle Cloud SCM & ERP offers our customers the best opportunity for advancement,” said Srini Subramanian, chief executive officer at Inspirage. “As always, these awards are really a testament to the dedication and excellence demonstrated by our global consulting team and I thank them for their continued efforts. We have been recognized with several awards at the Global, Regional, and Country levels, but we are particularly pleased to be recognized for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction by Oracle customers. On behalf of the entire team at Inspirage, I extend our thanks to Oracle for recognizing the work of our team to deliver the benefits of the Oracle Cloud products to our joint clients.”

“Inspirage has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering proven, Oracle-based Supply Chain Management solutions that solve our joint customers’ most critical business challenges,” said Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. “We congratulate Inspirage in achieving the 2018 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year – Global, EMEA, Malaysia and Thailand in SCM Cloud. This achievement is a testament to their dedication to excellence and to providing customers solutions and services that drive real business value and results across the globe.”

In addition to the four Specialized Partner of the Year Awards, Inspirage is also pleased to announce they received the 2018 Oracle Cloud Excellence Award for Customer Satisfaction in North America as well as the PaaS/IaaS Cloud Platform Innovation Award. Both are a testament to the work of the consulting teams to enable clients to successfully deploy Oracle Cloud SCM-ERP solutions and to extend these solutions to meet unique client business requirements that leverage the Oracle PaaS/IaaS platforms.

About Inspirage

Inspirage is the integrated supply chain specialist firm solving business critical challenges from design to delivery. The company delivers end-to-end consulting and implementation solutions that link Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has global presence with offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: https://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

For Further PR Information, Contact:

Celeste White, Inspirage

855-517-4250 - celeste.white@inspirage.com  

