INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technology Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – AQUA

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Evoqua Water Technology Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) (“Evoqua” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s common stock between November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Evoqua’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their legal rights and recovery options.  Additional information about this action may be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/evoqua/.

On October 30, 2018, Evoqua announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which fell below the Company’s and analyst’s expectations.  Therein, the Company disclosed that its financial shortfalls were “primarily due to acquisition system integration issues, supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project.”  Following this news, shares of Evoqua’s common stock fell $4.78 per share, or over 34%, to close on October 25, 2018 at $9.02 per share.

The class action complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  The complaint further alleges that investors purchased Evoqua’s common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of the defendants’ conduct.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased Evoqua’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than January 7, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. 

Investors who purchased Evoqua’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and their legal rights and recovery options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

