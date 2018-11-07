07/11/2018 15:57:59

Konica Minolta Announces New Tools in Exa® Enterprise Imaging Platform to Increase Clinical Productivity and Enhance Communication

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. will showcase new features and tools for the Exa Enterprise Imaging platform at RSNA 2018. Exa is a breakthrough solution comprised of multiple modules, including PACS, RIS, Billing and specialty viewers, across a single, shared database that can be used individually or together for a complete Enterprise Imaging experience.

“As technology continues to evolve and mature, we have worked to keep Exa on the forefront of Healthcare IT advancements,” says Kevin Borden, VP of Product, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, HCIT. “With input from our customers, we developed a series of new and advanced features and tools that will help radiologists increase productivity, enhance communication with peers and other clinicians, and improve the patient experience. With this, facilities can maximize the value of their Exa investment while providing excellent patient care.”

The new features include:

  • Exa Voice Recognition transforms the user interface of Exa transcription into a more customized and user-based reporting experience that allows each radiologist to report in their most efficient manner. Exa Voice Recognition is truly zero footprint (ZFP), as there is nothing to install on workstations. Voice recognition and dialect detection used in the application have been dramatically improved to more accurately capture dictation and support more languages.

  • Exa Chat is an easy-to-use system that lets users communicate one-on-one or with entire departments. It allows radiologists to quickly and securely discuss and share patients, studies, approved reports and more. This helps improve communication within and between the outpatient imaging center and hospital radiology department, with the assurance that patient health information is being communicated in a secure manner.

  • Exa Peer Review is embedded into the radiologists' workflow to quickly share and reference specific patients, studies, approved reports and more. Exa Peer Review has customizable criteria including percentage of studies, total number of studies, RVU based or value based on modality and/or exam and timeframe per criteria. Exa Peer Review is built into the Exa Platform, eliminating the need for managing third-party peer review systems.   

  • Exa Patient Kiosk is a self-service tool that allows patients to easily check-in virtually or on-site for appointments, update demographic and insurance information, and complete and sign electronic forms. It’s available online through the Patient Portal and on-site via tablets with touchscreen capabilities. This new feature will ease bottlenecks in the front office, decrease patient wait times and improve the overall registration process, leading to a better patient experience.

  • An improved Study Form Template helps the department move to a paperless workflow with an easy-to-use form builder to create forms more quickly and easily than ever before in Exa. The user-friendly form builder interface delivers greater flexibility and customization options than previously available.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is exhibiting at RSNA 2018, being held November 25-29 in Chicago, in booth 1919.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader of integrated, best-in-class intelligent innovations in imaging technology. As a globally recognized leader, Konica Minolta is committed to helping healthcare providers make better decisions sooner by delivering new solutions that increase productivity, improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient experience throughout the healthcare system. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

Massat Media

224.578.2388

www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d51d5ef-6ad9-424c-88f4-2b78f7689aa8

konica.png

