LiveWire Ergogenics to Up-List to OTCQB; Company Enters Next Stage of Development

Anaheim, CA, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on special purpose real estate acquisitions and the licensing and management of fully compliant “closed loop” turnkey facilities for the production of cannabis-based products and services in California, announced today that it has applied for up-listing to the OTCQB Venture Market Place.

Up-listing to the OTCQB gives investors an exchange-comparable information experience, with convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial adviser, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure. To be eligible for this higher-tier trading platform, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo a quarterly review and rigorous annual auditing and management certification process by an SEC certified auditing firm.

LiveWire Ergogenics’s auditors have audited and approved the Company’s financial reports for the last two years and the Company has filed these audited reports on OTC and at the same time submitted its application for uplisting to the OTCQB. The approval process and compliance review can take up to 3-4 weeks after submission of the application.

LiveWire has been gathering a wide range of expertise in the acquisition and management of licensed cannabis operations in California. As a result, the Company has developed a solid foundation of required knowledge. Now it has entered the next crucial phase for the development of the locations it has acquired or is in the process of acquiring in the Coachella Valley and the central California wine country for the management of cultivation, nursery, extraction and manufacturing operations. The Company will also utilize its recently-awarded California State-wide cannabis distribution license to establish a leading position in the legal distribution sector of the industry. Additional projects are currently being identified in other states to further expand the LiveWire brand to worldwide recognition.

“For the last two years it has been our strategy to re-focus our efforts and evolve our business model in response to the rapidly improving public opinion and legal landscape for cannabis in the US and Canada,” explains Bill Hodson, CEO and Chairman of LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. “We are now well on our way to manifesting the Company's position in the California cannabis market by establishing several large, fully self-contained and ‘Closed Loop’ cannabis operations.”

Up-listing to the OTCQB will allow market makers and brokers easier access to LiveWire's trading platform. The OTCQB is considered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an “established public market” that determines the public market price of stocks for investors. Since the OTCQB requires audited financial statements and management certification, and has strict reporting standards and compliance requirements, it dramatically increases transparency and credibility for the companies traded on the exchange. This increased credibility and visibility typically results in improved liquidity and awareness for companies that are listed on the OTCQB tier, the established and official trading platform for early-stage and developing US and International companies. To learn more, visit OTCQB.

“The up-listing to OTCQB will provide our shareholders and new investors with further increased transparency and liquidity in our common stock,” adds Hodson. “Moreover, we believe that trading on this established public market will help generate enhanced exposure of our Company among institutional investors, expanding our investor universe considerably.”

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and licensing specialized “closed loop” turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities for the production of cannabis-based products and services in California. The Company is also establishing research partnerships to explore the application of cannabinoid-based products to target specific ailments or conditions with large “sufferer” populations for human and veterinarian applications. This includes dosing verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via its “7X Pure” Cannabis Dosing and Verification System, and development and licensing of legal, high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services. LiveWire Ergogenics does not sell or distribute products that are in violation of the Unites States Controlled Substance Act.

For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit https://www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV. Download the Stockwatchindex Research Report at www.swiresearch.com/report-index

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company’s products, or any of the Company’s other proposed products, systems or services. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance, events or circumstances, and actual events may differ materially. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the development of its products, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation in the cannabis industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company’s inability to obtain additional financing for the implementation of the Company’s business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

