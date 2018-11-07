07/11/2018 16:12:31

Making a lab that fits in your pocket

Related content
13 Jul - 
BASF to donate $7 million toward construction of new UC..
13 Jun - 
Innovations by BASF will help to make electric vehicles..
21 May - 
BASF brings national troubleshooting skills competition..

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest example of innovation performance, BASF has developed HertzstückTM, a groundbreaking infrared detector that may soon transform smartphones into pocket-sized portable laboratories. This new detector will enable consumers to use their phones to analyze food – for example, to measure the fat content of curd cheese, as shown in the infographic.

The innovative near infrared sensor for wavelengths of 1‑3 µm was developed by the startup trinamiX, a company founded by BASF researchers in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 2015. The patented thin film encapsulation of the functional semiconductor layer is very stable and protects the sensor from environmental influences such as water and oxygen. This miniaturization means that Hertzstück can be installed as a sensor chip on the circuit board of a smartphone.

In near-infrared spectroscopy, short-wave infrared light is emitted to cause specific molecular vibrations which can then be detected by a sensor. In industrial processes, this is routinely carried out using large equipment, for example, for quality controls of food and pharmaceutical products. Specialized analysis software can then be used to measure aspects such as water, protein, or fat content. Installed in a smartphone, this measurement technology will one day also provide useful information to consumers about the invisible properties of their food. This can be helpful for people who want, for example, to monitor fat consumption or eat a vegan diet.

Analyzing food with a smartphone happens in just a few seconds, without compromising the product in any way. In certain cases, the near infrared sensor can even be used to measure through packaging, but the application is especially useful for unpackaged and prepared foods. And there are many other potential non-food applications for the Hertzstück detector, including measuring the moisture content of skin to select the right cosmetic products, the level of active ingredients in medications or even the content of natural fibers in furniture materials. The first spectrometers using the new infrared sensor will be available in 2019 for industrial and semi-professional applications. The average consumer will likely have access to near infrared spectroscopy in their smartphone by 2022.

Hertzstück is a brand of trinamiX GmbH, a spin-off and wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE. trinamiX GmbH was founded in 2015 and is based in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The team around Hertzstück consists of experts from various competence areas such as chemistry, physics, material science and engineering. They offer standard and custom-engineered products in the field of infrared detection.

trinamiX also has a second business line of innovative sensor systems for depth measurement sold under the brand name XperYenZTM.

Building on the knowledge and experience gained from 153 years of research and development, BASF is drawing from the impetus of start-up culture to turn products and technologies into the innovations of tomorrow. The company‘s scientists are constantly developing sustainable solutions for some of the greatest global challenges and launching them on the market. This is why BASF will continue to work with game-changing innovators such as trinamiX and why it believes that there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future. Further information can be found at: www.basf.com/hertzstueckand www.trinamix.de

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,200 employees in North America, and had sales of $17.9 billion in 2017. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into four segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of more than €60 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa9541c-a48a-429e-b38a-bf1737dbd678

Media Relations

Elaine Ahmed

Phone: +1 973-245-5193

elaine.ahmed@basf.com

BASFw_wh100lb_3c.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:12 E:BFA
Making a lab that fits in your pocket
13 Jul E:BFA
BASF to donate $7 million toward construction of new UC Berkeley research chemistry facility
13 Jun E:BFA
Innovations by BASF will help to make electric vehicles a practical reality for everyone
21 May E:BFA
BASF brings national troubleshooting skills competition to River Parishes Community College
09 May E:BFA
BASF ranks 17 on list of DiversityInc Top 50 Companies
18 Apr E:BFA
BASF and Essentium, Inc. create 3D printed prosthetic leg that maintains strength during life cycle modifications
18 Apr E:BFA
BASF and The Manufacturing Institute honor outstanding women in manufacturing
09 Apr E:BFA
BASF, Nexeo Solutions enter agreement to provide specialty monomers to the US and Canada
14 Nov E:BFA
Kansas City Chiefs “Go Nuts” over a compostable peanut bag

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
3
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications Agrees to Renew the Concessions for TV Azteca Television Channels for a Period of 20 Years
5
WORLD TOURISM AWARDS 2018 HONORED ACTRESS MAGGIE Q, GOOD WILL AMBASSADOR FOR KAGENO, WITH THE WORLD TOURISM HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Related stock quotes

Basf SE Basf SE REG SHS 69.23 0.5% Stock price increasing
Basf 69.65 1.1% Stock price increasing
Basf N 81.79 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:47
SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Expands PASSPORT Ecosystem with Symantec’s Cloud-Delivered Security
16:45
Union Bankshares Corporation To Host Investor Day
16:44
Enterprise Bank NJ Announces a 49% increase in Net Income
16:40
Net Asset Value(s)
16:35
StackPath Joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord
16:31
Issue of Equity
16:30
Sinequa Wins KM Promise Awards 2018
16:30
One Step Vending Corp. Announces Initiation to Pilot Phase of the CBD Kiosks Online Platform
16:27
CM Finance Inc Announces Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 17:05:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-07 18:05:27 - 2018-11-07 17:05:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY