Mountain America Credit Union Awards PTA Grants to Support Classroom Education

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce it has awarded ten grants to teachers and PTA leaders of K-12 classrooms in Utah and Idaho. Up to $1,500 was awarded to each grant winner. To be eligible for the Mountain America Credit Union PTA Grants, recipients had to be members of both Mountain America and their local PTA.

The funds will be used for a wide variety of classroom purposes, including a school-wide art program, robotic kits, science lab, musical instruments, reading programs, and flexible seating equipment. This year’s recipients are Sara Alzheimer, Maple Grove Elementary; Jessica Payne, Windridge Elementary; Emily Tanner, Crestview Elementary; Tiffany Lemos, Chubbuck Elementary; Joel Bennett, Spring Lake Elementary; Andrea Griggs, McMillan Elementary; Keri Reynolds, Whitesides Elementary; Amy Wittwer, South Elementary; Kori Hales, Moroni Elementary; Katie Rogers, Thunder Ridge Elementary.

“Mountain America is honored to enhance classroom education by providing additional funding for learning-based equipment and projects,” says Spencer Carver, assistant vice president of SEG development at Mountain America Credit Union. “Education provides the foundation to help individuals reach their potential and ensures a strong community.”

Mountain America will again be accepting applications in Spring 2019. Further details can be found at https://www.macu.com/pta .

