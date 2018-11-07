07/11/2018 11:17:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 6

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 6 November 2018 were:

172.56p Capital only

174.14p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the

Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are

held in treasury.

