New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Bunge, Mitek, InfraREIT, Trimble, PPL, and Enterprise Products Partners — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 5th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

BUNGE LIMITED (BG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bunge's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Bunge reported revenue of $11,412.00MM vs $11,423.00MM (down 0.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.53 vs $0.59 (up 328.81%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bunge reported revenue of $45,794.00MM vs $42,679.00MM (up 7.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.90 vs $5.07 (down 82.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.21 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. (MITK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mitek's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mitek reported revenue of $16.11MM vs $11.80MM (up 36.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs $0.02. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Mitek reported revenue of $45.39MM vs $34.70MM (up 30.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.43 vs $0.06 (up 616.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.28 and is expected to report on November 7th, 2019.

INFRAREIT, INC. (HIFR) REPORT OVERVIEW

InfraREIT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, InfraREIT reported revenue of $48.93MM vs $51.62MM (down 5.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.35 (down 8.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, InfraREIT reported revenue of $134.56MM vs $172.10MM (down 21.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.28 vs $1.14 (down 75.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.37 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

TRIMBLE INC. (TRMB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Trimble's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Trimble reported revenue of $785.50MM vs $659.90MM (up 19.03%) and basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.19 (up 36.84%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Trimble reported revenue of $2,654.20MM vs $2,362.20MM (up 12.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.53 (down 9.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.82 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

PPL CORPORATION (PPL) REPORT OVERVIEW

PPL's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, PPL reported revenue of $1,872.00MM vs $1,845.00MM (up 1.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.52 (up 21.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PPL reported revenue of $7,447.00MM vs $7,517.00MM (down 0.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.64 vs $2.80 (down 41.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.45 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. (EPD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enterprise Products Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Enterprise Products Partners reported revenue of $8,467.50MM vs $6,607.60MM (up 28.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.30 (up 3.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enterprise Products Partners reported revenue of $29,241.50MM vs $23,022.30MM (up 27.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $1.20 (up 8.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.88 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

