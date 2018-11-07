07/11/2018 13:50:00

New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Bunge, Mitek, InfraREIT, Trimble, PPL, and Enterprise Products Partners — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

BG DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=BG

MITK DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MITK

HIFR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HIFR

TRMB DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TRMB

PPL DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PPL

EPD DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EPD

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 5th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BUNGE LIMITED (BG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bunge's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Bunge reported revenue of $11,412.00MM vs $11,423.00MM (down 0.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.53 vs $0.59 (up 328.81%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bunge reported revenue of $45,794.00MM vs $42,679.00MM (up 7.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.90 vs $5.07 (down 82.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.21 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Bunge Limited (BG) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=BG

-----------------------------------------

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. (MITK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mitek's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mitek reported revenue of $16.11MM vs $11.80MM (up 36.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs $0.02. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Mitek reported revenue of $45.39MM vs $34.70MM (up 30.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.43 vs $0.06 (up 616.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.28 and is expected to report on November 7th, 2019.

To read the full Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MITK

-----------------------------------------

INFRAREIT, INC. (HIFR) REPORT OVERVIEW

InfraREIT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, InfraREIT reported revenue of $48.93MM vs $51.62MM (down 5.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.35 (down 8.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, InfraREIT reported revenue of $134.56MM vs $172.10MM (down 21.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.28 vs $1.14 (down 75.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.37 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HIFR

-----------------------------------------

TRIMBLE INC. (TRMB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Trimble's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Trimble reported revenue of $785.50MM vs $659.90MM (up 19.03%) and basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.19 (up 36.84%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Trimble reported revenue of $2,654.20MM vs $2,362.20MM (up 12.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.53 (down 9.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.82 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Trimble Inc. (TRMB) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TRMB

-----------------------------------------

PPL CORPORATION (PPL) REPORT OVERVIEW

PPL's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, PPL reported revenue of $1,872.00MM vs $1,845.00MM (up 1.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.52 (up 21.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PPL reported revenue of $7,447.00MM vs $7,517.00MM (down 0.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.64 vs $2.80 (down 41.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.45 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full PPL Corporation (PPL) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PPL

-----------------------------------------

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. (EPD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enterprise Products Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Enterprise Products Partners reported revenue of $8,467.50MM vs $6,607.60MM (up 28.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.30 (up 3.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enterprise Products Partners reported revenue of $29,241.50MM vs $23,022.30MM (up 27.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $1.20 (up 8.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.88 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

To read the full Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EPD

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

