07/11/2018 18:00:00

One Horizon Group Receives 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

No Reverse Split Required at this Time

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  One Horizon Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OHGI) today announced that it has received a letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications stating that OHGI has been granted an additional 180-day grace period (“Second Compliance Period”), or until May 6, 2019, to regain compliance with the minimum $1 bid price per share requirement in accordance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules (“Listing Rules”). 

If at any time during this Second Compliance Period, the closing bid price of OHGI’s common stock is at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days and Nasdaq has determined that OHGI is otherwise in compliance with the Listing Rules, Nasdaq has confirmed that it will provide written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed. 

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OHGI) is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company, which owns Love Media House, a full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business; Horizon Secure Messaging, an Asia-based secure messaging business; and Banana Whale Studios, a gaming software development company. OHGI also holds a majority interest in 123Wish, a subscription-based, experience marketplace, as well as majority interest in Browning Productions & Entertainment, Inc., a full service digital media and television production company.

For more information, please visit https://www.onehorizoninc.com

Darrow Associates Contacts for OHGI

Bernie Kilkelly/Jordan Darrow

(516) 236-7007

bkilkelly@darrowir.com

one horizon logo (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
3
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
Immune Design Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
5
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications Agrees to Renew the Concessions for TV Azteca Television Channels for a Period of 20 Years

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:11
Home Point Financial Adds to Third Party Originations Leadership
18:10
Corporate Directors From Ace Hardware Corp., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Delta Air Lines Inc., iRobot Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., Shutterfly Inc., and More Achieved NACD Fellowship at the 2018 Global Board Leaders’ Summit
18:05
The People Speak as Utah Passes Legislation to Legalize Medical Cannabis
18:03
Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on November 14, 2018
18:00
Enable Me calls for observance of Veterans Week, Nov. 12-16, Saluting the five U.S. armed service branches over five days
18:00
One Horizon Group Receives 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement
18:00
CNL Hosts SMR Vendors & Canadian Nuclear Supply Chain at Fourth Roundtable
17:53
Panera Bread to Offer Free Meals to Honor Veterans in South Carolina Cities
17:52
Gym Source Sales to Benefit DAV from November 9-12

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 18:31:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-07 19:31:01 - 2018-11-07 18:31:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY