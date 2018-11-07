07/11/2018 15:55:00

One World Play Project Offers Simple Ways for Consumers to Give Play for the Holidays

Every Purchase of The Unpoppable One World Futbol Benefits Youth

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine never having to pump up a soccer ball, never having a graveyard of flat balls in your backyard, and impacting youth to reach their full potential through the power of play.  Meet the One World FutbolTM—the unpoppable ball for unstoppable kids that gives back. This holiday season, social impact company One World Play Project, Inc. is offering a simple yet powerful way for people to “Give to Kids”. With every purchase of a One World Futbol, consumers can give an advantage to disadvantaged youth and make a difference through play. Learn more at www.oneworldplayproject.com/give-to-kids

For youth living in challenging environments, soccer balls are not easy to come by. Ordinary inflated balls don’t last and, when popped, they instantly become trash. One World Play Project has solved this problem by creating ultra-durable products that enable lasting play for all.  Inspired by refugee youth, the unpoppable One World Futbol represents a breakthrough in design and technology in a product that has seen little innovation—the ball. Made of a proprietary foam formula, the nearly-indestructible ball never needs a pump and never goes flat, even when punctured or driven over by a car. It is designed to withstand the toughest playing conditions in the world. Where ordinary balls fail, the One World Futbol continues forward so kids everywhere can keep playing.

“When you purchase a One World Futbol, you can get or give a gift that lasts for years, requires no maintenance, and makes an impact,” said Lisa Tarver, co-founder and chief impact officer at One World Play Project. “By offering consumers the opportunity to make a difference for youth through something as simple as the purchase of an unpoppable ball, we hope to remind people of the true spirit of holiday giving.  Together, we can ensure children have access to play—no matter who they are, where they come from or where they live.”

Four Easy Ways to Give Play

Consumers don’t have to make a big investment to have a huge impact.  Every purchase brings lasting play to the next generation of kids. 

•   Buy a Ball

  • For just $39, you can purchase an unpoppable ball and we’ll give 5% of your purchase to provide play resources to organizations using play to work with youth living in disadvantaged communities worldwide. The ball is great for anyone on your gift list: gadget gurus, fitness fanatics, soccer moms, on-duty dads, tweens, teens, kids of all ages, even your dog will love it. 

•   Give a Ball 

  • For those who don’t want a ball for themselves but want to give the gift of play, the “Give a Ball” option is perfect.  For just $25, One World Play Project will deliver the unpoppable balls to our partner organizations working with youth in need.

•   Make a Donation

  • You can support One World Play Project’s current initiatives: Refugee Communities, Disaster Relief & Recovery, and Partnership with Native Americans; with a tax-deductible donation through a special project fund at Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Funds raised will go to provide One World Futbols and other much-needed play resources to organizations, programs and communities around the world.

•   Maximize your Impact

  • One World Play Project also offers special $20 per ball bulk pricing for orders of 10 or more balls. We allocate 5% of all sales to provide play equipment to kids all over the world and ship to the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan and the E.U.

Our Impact

One World Play Project works with a global network of organizations that use sport and play to teach conflict resolution, gender equality, health awareness and other essential life skills. These diverse collaborations have resulted in One World Futbols being distributed to 185 countries, bringing play to youth living in harsh environments such as rural villages, disaster areas, conflict zones, refugee camps and other disadvantaged communities. To date, One World Play Project has brought the power of play to an estimated 60 million youth through the distribution of 2 million unpoppable balls. The One World Futbol has transformed life for youth with an irrepressible urge to play, even in the most remote, impoverished communities around the world.

About One World Play Project, Inc.

Founded in 2010, One World Play Project, Inc., is a social impact company that creates ultra-durable products that enable play for all. Our flagship product, the One World Futbol, never needs a pump and never goes flat. Collaborating with sponsors, organizations and individuals, One World Play Project has delivered play to an estimated 60 million youth in 185 countries. We are a B Corporation, harnessing the power of business for social good. One World Play Project is headquartered in Berkeley, California. For more information, visit www.oneworldplayproject.com or check out our community on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Dana Young, One World Play Project, Inc., (+1.415.378.7998), pr@oneworldplayproject.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4f458d0-0462-4c57-9fd8-865a874604d0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd4235c5-df2f-48d2-a870-a9591d18a2de

OWPP Logo Blue & Gray (2).png

