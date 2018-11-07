Otelco Reports Third Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Results

ONEONTA, Ala., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL), a wireline telecommunications services provider in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia, today announced operational and financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Key operational and financial highlights for Otelco include:

Total revenues of $16.3 million for third quarter 2018.

Operating income of $4.5 million for third quarter 2018.

Net income of $2.3 million for third quarter 2018.

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined below) of $6.5 million for third quarter 2018.

Additional $3.0 million in voluntary principal prepayments reduces debt.

“We continued to execute our strategy of fiber deployment and debt reduction in third quarter,” said Rob Souza, President and CEO of Otelco. “Net income increased 46.4% for third quarter 2018, compared to third quarter 2017, while we invested $2.4 million in our network and operations. The ratio of debt, net of cash, to Consolidated EBITDA improved to 2.79, reflecting the voluntary prepayments made during the quarter.”

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 declined 4.1%, and operating income declined 7.7% for the same period, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. Conversion costs associated with bringing the Company’s new billing system on line during third quarter 2018 affected operating income. Net income increased to $2.3 million in third quarter 2018, from $1.6 million in third quarter 2017, primarily driven by a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense associated with the Company’s new CoBank credit facility. Basic net income per share increased to $0.69 per share for third quarter 2018, compared to $0.47 per share in the same period of 2017.

EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined below) was $6.5 million for third quarter 2018 compared to $6.9 million for the same period last year.

CONNECT AMERICA FUND II (CAF II) AND RURAL MUNICIPALITIES

Otelco was awarded just over $0.9 million over a ten-year period from the FCC’s reverse auction for three census blocks in Western Massachusetts. The funding will support the construction of a fixed wireless network to provide improved data services to four targeted communities. Approximately 500 locations in Hawley, Monroe, Florida and Savoy (Massachusetts) will have access to the network. The Company will partner with WiValley to build and operate the network, with construction expected to begin before the end of the year. The Company has begun the process of filing the FCC Form 683 and the associated documentation required, including the credit commitment letter and the detailed technology and system design.

“We look forward to breaking ground soon on the network to serve these four communities,” added Souza. “The new network will enhance the residents’ voice and data service options and make them more competitive for the digital future. Our previous work with the town of Leverett, Massachusetts, demonstrates how municipal partnerships can work to improve communities’ digital access. Other towns in New England are exploring fiber and fixed wireless options for their communities, based on successful solutions like the one in Leverett.”

NETWORK INVESTMENT

Otelco will invest over $8.0 million in 2018 to grow its fiber distribution network and improve its support systems, including the $2.4 million invested during third quarter 2018. Fiber-to-the-premise (“FTTP”) will be the primary vehicle to increase data capacity for Otelco’s customers, with fixed wireless options being employed in more sparsely populated areas. The Company has over 2,000 route miles of transport and FTTP deployed within its service territory,

BALANCE SHEET

At the end of third quarter 2018, the Company reported cash of $3.7 million, slightly higher than at the end of 2017. During third quarter, the Company reduced the outstanding principal on its credit facility by $4.1 million, including $3.0 million in voluntary prepayments. In the first eleven months of the new five-year CoBank credit facility, the Company has repaid $10.4 million, or 11.9%, of the principal balance, while growing stockholders’ equity by over $7.0 million. The leverage ratio, as computed in accordance with the credit facility, was 2.93 at the end of third quarter 2018. Beginning with the November 2018 interest period, the bank margin will decline by 0.25% to 4.25%. The lower margin will save the Company approximately $0.2 million in interest expense on an annual basis. The Company’s ratio of debt, net of cash, to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined below), declined to 2.79 at September 30, 2018. An additional voluntary prepayment of $1.0 million is planned for November 30, 2018.

INCOME TAXES

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, implemented at the end of 2017, increased bonus depreciation from 50% to 100% and reduced the maximum federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. The Company is expected to reduce its cash federal income tax for the year 2018 by approximately $2.1 million under the new tax law. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, decreased 11.2% to $2.4 million from $2.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

RICHARD CLARK JOINS OTELCO AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

On October 15, 2018, Richard Clark joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. Clark formerly was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TVC Albany, Inc., which does business as FirstLight Fiber. His office will be in New Gloucester, Maine.

BILLING/OPERATIONS SUPPORT SYSTEM REPLACEMENT

During third quarter 2018, Otelco completed the conversion of three billing systems into a single new billing and operations support system. All carrier and end user activity - from ordering to provisioning to billing to collecting – is being handled in the new system. The design, conversion and implementation process took over two years and involved virtually all employees.

“Our employees’ and vendor’s hard work has created an efficient single system we can use to serve all of our customers well into the future,” added Souza. “While every cutover of this magnitude has its own set of challenges, our team has been able to bring the system on-line as expected and minimize any customer impact. It will take some time for both employees and customers to become accustomed to new processes and new bill formats. The long-term benefits, however, make the investment of time and capital resources worth it.”

SUMMARY

“The billing system transition has required a lot of extra time and work from our employee team this quarter, and we appreciate their dedicated efforts beyond the normal requirements of operating the business,” continued Souza. “With this project behind us, we are well positioned with the new system to focus on enhancing our customer experience, improving available data speeds, adding new customers to the Otelco family and reducing our leverage to give the Company more financial flexibility for the future. Focusing on debt reduction, cost management and positively changing our revenue trajectory should continue to serve our employees, customers and stockholders well as we move into 2019.”

THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

OTELCO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share par value and share amounts) (unaudited with the exception of December 31, 2017 being audited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,720 $ 3,570 Accounts receivable: Due from subscribers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $351 and $206, respectively 4,939 4,647 Other 2,003 1,875 Materials and supplies 2,773 2,700 Prepaid expenses 1,143 3,122 Total current assets 14,578 15,914 Property and equipment, net 51,544 50,888 Goodwill 44,976 44,976 Intangible assets, net 1,019 1,328 Investments 1,493 1,632 Interest rate cap 40 - Other assets 151 201 Total assets $ 113,801 $ 114,939 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,083 $ 1,619 Accrued expenses 6,298 4,803 Advance billings and payments 1,568 1,684 Customer deposits 64 58 Current maturity of long-term notes payable, net of debt issuance cost 3,903 3,891 Total current liabilities 12,916 12,055 Deferred income taxes 18,939 18,939 Advance billings and payments 2,260 2,367 Other liabilities 21 13 Long-term notes payable, less current maturities and debt issuance cost 71,101 80,058 Total liabilities 105,237 113,432 Stockholders' equity Class A Common Stock, $.01 par value-authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,388,624 and 3,346,689 shares, respectively 34 34 Additional paid in capital 4,112 4,285 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,418 (2,812 ) Total stockholders' equity 8,564 1,507 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 113,801 $ 114,939

OTELCO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 16,252 $ 16,946 $ 49,867 $ 51,732 Operating expenses Cost of services 7,578 7,610 23,026 23,468 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,382 2,588 7,691 7,762 Depreciation and amortization 1,756 1,834 5,382 5,515 Total operating expenses 11,716 12,032 36,099 36,745 Income from operations 4,536 4,914 13,768 14,987 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,459 ) (2,567 ) (4,384 ) (7,749 ) Other income 83 - 252 204 Total other expense (1,376 ) (2,567 ) (4,132 ) (7,545 ) Income before income tax expense 3,160 2,347 9,636 7,442 Income tax expense (834 ) (758 ) (2,406 ) (2,709 ) Net income $ 2,326 $ 1,589 $ 7,230 $ 4,733 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,388,624 3,346,689 3,388,624 3,346,689 Diluted 3,454,936 3,445,632 3,438,386 3,445,632 Basic net income per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.47 $ 2.13 $ 1.41 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.46 $ 2.10 $ 1.37

OTELCO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,230 $ 4,733 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation 5,135 5,225 Amortization 247 290 Amortization of loan costs 354 927 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 283 290 Stock-based compensation 207 237 Payment in kind interest - subordinated debt - 237 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (704 ) (73 ) Materials and supplies (73 ) (663 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,030 1,280 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 959 453 Advance billings and payments (223 ) 582 Other liabilities 15 (3 ) Net cash from operating activities 15,460 13,515 Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisition and construction of property and equipment (5,710 ) (5,951 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,710 ) (5,951 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Loan origination costs (37 ) (77 ) Principal repayment of long-term notes payable (9,262 ) (9,125 ) Interest rate cap (40 ) - Retirement of CoBank equity 119 164 Tax withholdings paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (380 ) (209 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,600 ) (9,247 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 150 (1,683 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,570 10,538 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,720 $ 8,855 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 4,029 $ 6,654 Income taxes paid $ 2 $ 1,802 Issuance of Class A common stock $ - $ 1

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA – Consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income plus consolidated net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income taxes and certain other fees, expenses and non-cash charges reducing consolidated net income. Consolidated EBITDA is a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Consolidated EBITDA corresponds to the definition of Consolidated EBITDA in the Company’s credit facility. The lenders under the Company’s credit facility utilize this measure to determine compliance with credit facility requirements. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA as an operational performance measurement to focus attention on the operational generation of cash, which is used for reinvestment into the business; to repay its debt and to pay interest on its debt; to pay income taxes; and for other corporate requirements. The Company reports Consolidated EBITDA to allow current and potential investors to understand this performance metric and because the Company believes that it provides current and potential investors with helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance. However, Consolidated EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s presentation of Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Net Income Twelve Months Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net income $ 2,326 $ 1,589 $ 7,230 $ 4,733 $ 14,612 Add: Depreciation 1,677 1,746 5,135 5,225 6,911 Interest expense less interest income 1,343 2,260 4,030 6,822 5,634 Interest expense - amortize loan cost 116 307 354 927 4,250 Income tax expense 834 758 2,406 2,709 (8,159 ) Amortization - intangibles 79 88 247 290 333 Stock-based compensation 56 72 207 237 278 Loan fees 19 114 56 194 2,310 Consolidated EBITDA(1) $ 6,450 $ 6,934 $ 19,665 $ 21,137 $ 26,169

LEVERAGE RATIO – The Company uses the ratio of debt, net of cash, to Consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months as an operational performance measurement of Otelco’s leverage. Such ratio is a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company reports such ratio to allow current and potential investors to understand this performance metric. The Company also believes that it provides current and potential investors with helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance, including the Company’s ability to generate earnings sufficient to service its debt, and enhances understanding of the Company’s financial performance and highlights operational trends. However, such ratio should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s presentation of such ratio may not be comparable to similarly titled ratios used by other companies. The table below provides the calculation of such ratio as of September 30, 2018.

Ratio of Debt, Net of Cash, to Consolidated EBITDA as of September 30, 2018 ($000) Notes payable $ 75,004 Debt issuance costs 1,646 Notes outstanding 76,650 Less cash (3,720 ) Notes outstanding, net of cash $ 72,930 Consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months $ 26,169 Leverage ratio 2.79

