RAJANT/MADISON TECHNOLOGIES’ ALLIANCE REPRESENTS RAJANT’S FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Australian communication solutions company Madison Technologies. This agreement represents Rajant’s further investment into Australia and New Zealand.  Madison Technologies’ appointment as distributor enables them to introduce the world-leading Kinetic Mesh solution to their customers within industries, such as mining, oil & gas, rail, transport, ports, smart cities, emergency services, and utilities.  

“Madison Technologies’ primary customer base and business strategy are specifically focused on wireless and network solutions,” shared Geoff Smith, Rajant’s Executive VP of Sales & Marketing.  “With Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh network, they will now be able to offer their clients a solution with total mobility, autonomous adaptability, and mission-critical reliability. We are pleased to partner with Madison as an additional distributor within the region.  Madison Technologies brings solid technical support, along with multiple offices and warehouses across Australia and New Zealand.”  

Madison Technologies’ General Manager, Matt Rhynésaid, “Rajant is a world leader in technology and already has proven applications in Australia as well as throughout the world. By partnering with Rajant, we can change the way that wireless technologies are used within Australian industries.  Together with Rajant, we can hone our focus on market verticals with industrial distributed assets with multi-brand opportunities for edge connectivity.”

About Madison Technologies

Madison is a respected industry leader as a manufacturer and distributor of technology infrastructure and hardware across cabling, networking, wireless, and audio-visual disciplines.

Australian owned and operated for over 25 years, Madison has been keeping Australian homes and business well connected with skilled connectivity experts finding and creating clever and robust solutions for complex connectivity challenges. With more than 70 staff in offices across Australia and New Zealand, Madison Technologies is on hand to source, design, and manufacture for tomorrow's well-connected world.

Madison’s Industrial Networking team are experienced in a comprehensive range of wired and wireless industrial connectivity solutions designed to meet the demands of industrial automation, control, IP CCTV, data communications and networking systems. Learn more at www.madisontech.com

 

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 50 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, oil & gas, transportation, petrochemical plants, and municipalities, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com, or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

