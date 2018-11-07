Recent Analysis Shows MGM Growth Properties, LaSalle Hotel Properties, Hanesbrands, Independence Realty Trust, Jernigan Capital, and Norbord Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT), Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP), and Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

MGP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MGP LHO DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LHO HBI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HBI IRT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IRT JCAP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JCAP OSB DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=OSB

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT), Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP), and Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 5th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC (MGP) REPORT OVERVIEW

MGM Growth Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, MGM Growth Properties reported revenue of $220.39MM vs $184.46MM (up 19.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.19 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MGM Growth Properties reported revenue of $765.70MM vs $467.55MM (up 63.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.68 vs $0.52 (up 30.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.27 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MGP

-----------------------------------------

LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES (LHO) REPORT OVERVIEW

LaSalle Hotel Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LaSalle Hotel Properties reported revenue of $298.00MM vs $285.86MM (up 4.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.79 vs $0.27. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LaSalle Hotel Properties reported revenue of $1,104.82MM vs $1,227.62MM (down 10.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.54 vs $2.07 (down 25.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.37 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LHO

-----------------------------------------

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hanesbrands' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hanesbrands reported revenue of $1,848.71MM vs $1,799.27MM (up 2.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.56 (down 16.07%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hanesbrands reported revenue of $6,471.41MM vs $6,028.20MM (up 7.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $1.41 (down 87.94%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.84 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HBI

-----------------------------------------

INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC. (IRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Independence Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Independence Realty Trust reported revenue of $48.78MM vs $40.07MM (up 21.75%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.02 (up 150.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Independence Realty Trust reported revenue of $161.22MM vs $153.39MM (up 5.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.41 vs -$0.19. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.80 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IRT

-----------------------------------------

JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC. (JCAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jernigan Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jernigan Capital reported revenue of $9.09MM vs $3.36MM (up 170.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.29 (up 100.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Jernigan Capital reported revenue of $12.19MM vs $6.53MM (up 86.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.10 vs $2.42 (down 54.55%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.58 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JCAP

-----------------------------------------

NORBORD INC. (OSB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Norbord's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Norbord reported revenue of $640.00MM vs $578.00MM (up 10.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $1.51 (down 0.66%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Norbord reported revenue of $2,177.00MM vs $1,766.00MM (up 23.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.06 vs $2.14 (up 136.45%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.90 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

To read the full Norbord Inc. (OSB) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=OSB

-----------------------------------------

