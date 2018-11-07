07/11/2018 15:34:00

Result of AGM

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 7

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI:                 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:               7 November 2018

Result of Annual General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital PLC announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2018 all 14 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary)                         0131 538 1400

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
3
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications Agrees to Renew the Concessions for TV Azteca Television Channels for a Period of 20 Years
5
WORLD TOURISM AWARDS 2018 HONORED ACTRESS MAGGIE Q, GOOD WILL AMBASSADOR FOR KAGENO, WITH THE WORLD TOURISM HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:47
SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Expands PASSPORT Ecosystem with Symantec’s Cloud-Delivered Security
16:45
Union Bankshares Corporation To Host Investor Day
16:44
Enterprise Bank NJ Announces a 49% increase in Net Income
16:40
Net Asset Value(s)
16:35
StackPath Joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord
16:31
Issue of Equity
16:30
Sinequa Wins KM Promise Awards 2018
16:30
One Step Vending Corp. Announces Initiation to Pilot Phase of the CBD Kiosks Online Platform
16:27
CM Finance Inc Announces Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 17:05:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-07 18:05:13 - 2018-11-07 17:05:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY