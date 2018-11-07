06/11/2018 23:13:48

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of FPB Financial Corp. to The First Bancshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

FPB Financial Corp. (“FPB” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: FPBF) stock prior to November 6, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of FPB to The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: FBMS). Under the terms of the transaction, FPB shareholders will receive 0.83 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of FPB stock they own, subject to adjustment dependent upon the average closing price of First Bancshares’ common stock in the period prior to the closing of the merger. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/fpb-financial-corp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The FPB merger investigation concerns whether the Board of FPB breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether First Bancshares is underpaying for FPB shares, thus unlawfully harming FPB shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
31 Oct
 
Det er lige kommet frem i Sverige at Nordnet har indrømmet at aktionærers depoter i Nordnet udlånes ..
26
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
23
31 Oct
DANSKE
Danske Bank har STADIG IKKE begået hvidvask !!!!! Fat det dog !!!! Danske Bank har været for passiv..
23
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
19
31 Oct
GEN
For Genmab er MAIA historisk set det vigtigste studie nogensinde - det er det studie der åbner op fo..
19
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
30 Oct
VWS
The 336 MW Dundonnell project is Tilt’s biggest development yet, comprising 80 Vestas 4.2 MW turbine..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALGN
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Honeywell International, Inc. and Certain Officers – HON
3
VMware Unveils Breakthrough New Technologies During VMworld Europe General Session Keynote
4
Hill International Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call
5
LeddarTech Increases Expertise in Automotive and Semiconductor Technology with the Appointment of Two Senior Executives

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:10
Mountain America Credit Union Awards PTA Grants to Support Classroom Education
06 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) and Encourages ALGN Investors to Contact the Firm
06 Nov
Pulse Seismic Inc. Reports Q3 2018 Results
06 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) and Encourages ALGN Investors to Contact the Firm
06 Nov
Route1 Reports Record Results in Third Quarter of 2018
06 Nov
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share
06 Nov
Drummond Company, Inc. Announces Termination of Sale Process
06 Nov
Aeterna Zentaris Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results
06 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of FPB Financial Corp. to The First Bancshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 00:38:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-07 01:38:39 - 2018-11-07 00:38:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY