SolarWinds to Attend TechNet Asia-Pacific 2018

SolarWinds invites attendees to visit Booth 505 for in-depth tech demonstrations, complimentary networking, and end-user events

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at TechNet Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2018, the largest event for the region’s defense forces, taking place November 13 – 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii. SolarWinds government experts will participate in a discussion on the event’s theme, “Sharpening the Competitive Edge for Combined Cyber Operations,” as well as showcase the full suite of SolarWinds IT management and monitoring solutions—focusing on ease of use and power and integration capabilities—to promote broad situational awareness of critical IT performance.

Sponsored by AFCEA, TechNet APAC hosts thousands of defense and government technology professionals to discuss defense issues in the Pacific Rim region, promoting focused engagement on ways to improve military IT operations.

“We look forward to discussing how SolarWinds technology can help provide the actionable intelligence our military needs to proactively identify threats and improve cyber readiness,” said David Kimball, senior vice president, worldwide federal, SolarWinds. “The ability to connect our team with regional military leaders to discuss their IT modernization and cybersecurity requirements is invaluable, and one of the reasons why SolarWinds has been a participant in AFCEA’s TechNet APAC show for many years.”

Visit SolarWinds at Booth 505

Join SolarWinds federal engineers and product experts at Booth 505, in the exhibit hall, to explore the comprehensive IT management software portfolio—solutions for government networks, security, systems and applications, databases, and more. Attendees can also pick up free SolarWinds gear while experiencing hands-on demonstrations of SolarWinds’ newest IT management and monitoring products, including:

  • Log Manager for Orion

    ®

    (LM)

    : Fully integrated with the Orion Platform, Log Manager is designed to provide integrated log management and infrastructure performance monitoring within a single platform, with the ability to filter, search, and visualize log data from thousands of devices and troubleshoot performance in near real-time.

  • Server Configuration Monitor (SCM)

    : Built for visibility into configuration changes on Windows® servers and applications, while also correlating performance issues to authorized or unauthorized changes to files, binaries, configuration files, the Windows Registry, and hardware configurations.

  • Access Rights Manager (ARM)

    : Be able to centrally provision, deprovision, manage, and audit user access rights to systems, data, and files, while helping to protect data from internal security breaches and utilizing reports that demonstrate compliance.

Network with the SolarWinds Federal Team at a Complimentary Reception 

  • What: Network with the SolarWinds federal technical and business leadership team and learn how SolarWinds® software is designed to help change the way the Department of Defense (DoD) manages and monitors IT infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. Complimentary cocktails and appetizers will be served. To RSVP, click here.

  • When: Tuesday, November 13, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. HST 

  • Where:

    Fresco Italian Restaurant

     (Hilton Hawaiian Village®)

Join SolarWinds Hawaii Technology Briefing (Tech Day)

  • What: Attendees will learn how to get the most from SolarWinds network, systems, applications, database, compliance, and security products, including specific agency use cases. SolarWinds systems engineers will provide a deep dive into technical details and share best practices on compliance and reporting. The free interactive session will offer client-specific recommendations. Full event details and a complete list of topics are available here. To RSVP, click here.

  • When: Friday, November 16, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. HST

  • Where: DoubleTree by Hilton® Alana – Waikiki Beach

SolarWinds Solutions for Government

  • SolarWinds software is available on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule, Department of Defense ESI, and other contract vehicles.

  • U.S. Government certifications and approvals include Army CoN and Navy DADMS. Technical Requirements include FIPS compatibility, DISA STIGs, and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST®) compliance.

  • SolarWinds software also has hundreds of built-in, automated compliance reports, which meet the requirements of major auditing authorities, including DISA STIG, FISMA, NIST, and more. The SolarWinds THWACK® online user community provides a number of downloadable, out-of-the-box compliance report templates for free, that are designed to help users prepare for an inspection. THWACK also provides information on Smart Card and Common Access Card (CAC) product support.

For more product and GSA pricing information, and for a fully functional free trial of all products, visit the SolarWinds Government Solutions page.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproduct

#SWIevents

#SWIcore

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2018 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS:    
Katie Hanusik   Alex Navarro
SpeakerBox   SolarWinds
Phone: +1-703-287-7824   Phone: +1-512-498-6388
khanusik@speakerboxpr.com   pr@solarwinds.com

