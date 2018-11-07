Talkdesk launches contact center future at Opentalk18

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the enterprise contact center platform, today announced significant platform enhancements and new products to drive the future of customer experience. During his keynote address at Opentalk18, Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, launched Talkdesk iQ, which combines several new products and features powered by the company’s proprietary approach to artificial intelligence. The company also announced its $10 million Talkdesk Innovation Fund, established to advance the development of solutions with demonstrated potential to change the customer experience landscape.

“With more than 500 features added in the past year alone, Talkdesk innovates faster, and delivers more value to our customers, than any other contact center solution provider,” said Talkdesk CEO, Tiago Paiva. “With our AI-infused Enterprise Contact Center Platform, contact centers can move faster than ever before to exceed customer expectations and best their competition.”

Introducing Talkdesk iQ

With the launch of Talkdesk iQ, customer service leaders can immediately leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Infused throughout the Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform, Talkdesk iQ mines billions of interactions to reveal customer insights and trends and drive predictive recommendations to optimize agent and contact center efficiency. This platform innovation delivers visible results leading to better customer/agent engagement, contact center operations and decisions. Products powered by Talkdesk iQ include:

Talkdesk Omnichannel

Empowers contact centers to quickly identify, route and respond to high-profile customer support issues. Talkdesk Omnichannel provides integrated customer support through SMS, live chat, email, and dozens of social media and messaging apps including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp and more. Agents have quick access to customer profile information, ensuring a responsive, personalized experience. Talkdesk Omnichannel also delivers:

Social listening - Broad coverage and listening capabilities of all social media channels help contact centers respond immediately to urgent posts and quickly resolve issues. Using defined keywords or hashtags as triggers, social media posts are automatically routed as an inbound contact and prioritized for immediate resolution.

Chatbot builder - Instantly build a bot, powered by Talkdesk iQ, to automate routine customer inquiries and issues with the ability to identify when a live agent is needed to optimize customer service.

Reporting - Gain complete understanding of your team’s performance with centralized reporting across all interaction channels.

Talkdesk Analytics

A complete reporting and analytics suite designed to optimize every aspect of contact center operations.

Talkdesk Live - An API-based, customizable dashboard that lets supervisors display what matters most. Talkdesk iQ clusters and reveals trending topics, while configurable threshold settings provide instant alerts of potential problems.

Talkdesk Benchmark - Compare performance to industry peers by industry, region, employee or agent size, and identify areas of improvement to positively impact agent performance and customer satisfaction.

Talkdesk Explore - Improve contact center performance using data from any channel, device, or any point in the customer journey. Talkdesk Explore is a historical reporting and business analytics tool that provides quick access to large volumes of data. Features flexible filtering, scheduling, and customization options, as well as agent coaching recommendations, powered by Talkdesk iQ.

Talkdesk Mobile

Talkdesk Mobile allows sales and service representatives to engage with customers any time, anywhere, using any iOS- or Android-compatible device. Now Talkdesk customers can enjoy the power and flexibility of Callbar--the company’s floating desktop agent interface--using their iOS or Android device. Supports inbound and outbound call handling, and all browser-based functionality, including click-to-call, agent state management and disposition. Talkdesk iQ provides automatic customer mood detection so agents are empowered to appropriately and empathetically handle interactions.

Talkdesk Self-Service SDK

New Android SDK and updated iOS SDKs enable customers to build a powerful Visual IVR solution with clicks, not code. Preserve context captured through mobile interactions, offer callback requests, and provide direct access to knowledge base articles and information using Talkdesk Self-Service SDK. Talkdesk iQ displays estimated wait time and even presents best-fit channel recommendations to streamline self-service.

Talkdesk Studio

This intuitive and powerful routing flow designer allows companies to visually design customer journeys without code or expensive IT resources. Studio improves contact center average hold and handle times by routing the right interaction to the right agent. Talkdesk iQ can even recommend optimal flows to streamline routing.

Talkdesk’s enhancements demonstrate the company’s industry expertise, deep understanding of its customers’ needs and the future direction of the contact center industry. With an enterprise-caliber platform, infused throughout with AI and machine learning functionalities, Talkdesk is leading the industry with the future-proof contact center solutions needed to win in the customer experience era.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to make customer experience a competitive advantage. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world with thousands of seats, including IBM, Acxiom and Zumiez rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

