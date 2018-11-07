07/11/2018 20:00:00

Talkdesk launches contact center future at Opentalk18

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the enterprise contact center platform, today announced significant platform enhancements and new products to drive the future of customer experience. During his keynote address at Opentalk18, Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, launched Talkdesk iQ, which combines several new products and features powered by the company’s proprietary approach to artificial intelligence. The company also announced its $10 million Talkdesk Innovation Fund, established to advance the development of solutions with demonstrated potential to change the customer experience landscape.

“With more than 500 features added in the past year alone, Talkdesk innovates faster, and delivers more value to our customers, than any other contact center solution provider,” said Talkdesk CEO, Tiago Paiva. “With our AI-infused Enterprise Contact Center Platform, contact centers can move faster than ever before to exceed customer expectations and best their competition.”

Introducing Talkdesk iQ

With the launch of Talkdesk iQ, customer service leaders can immediately leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Infused throughout the Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform, Talkdesk iQ mines billions of interactions to reveal customer insights and trends and drive predictive recommendations to optimize agent and contact center efficiency. This platform innovation delivers visible results leading to better customer/agent engagement, contact center operations and decisions. Products powered by Talkdesk iQ include:

Talkdesk Omnichannel

Empowers contact centers to quickly identify, route and respond to high-profile customer support issues. Talkdesk Omnichannel provides integrated customer support through SMS, live chat, email, and dozens of social media and messaging apps including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp and more. Agents have quick access to customer profile information, ensuring a responsive, personalized experience. Talkdesk Omnichannel also delivers:

  • Social listening - Broad coverage and listening capabilities of all social media channels help contact centers respond immediately to urgent posts and quickly resolve issues. Using defined keywords or hashtags as triggers, social media posts are automatically routed as an inbound contact and prioritized for immediate resolution.

  • Chatbot builder - Instantly build a bot, powered by Talkdesk iQ, to automate routine customer inquiries and issues with the ability to identify when a live agent is needed to optimize customer service.

  • Reporting - Gain complete understanding of your team’s performance with centralized reporting across all interaction channels.

Talkdesk Analytics

A complete reporting and analytics suite designed to optimize every aspect of contact center operations.

  • Talkdesk Live - An API-based, customizable dashboard that lets supervisors display what matters most. Talkdesk iQ clusters and reveals trending topics, while configurable threshold settings provide instant alerts of potential problems.  

  • Talkdesk Benchmark - Compare performance to industry peers by industry, region, employee or agent size, and identify areas of improvement to positively impact agent performance and customer satisfaction.

  • Talkdesk Explore - Improve contact center performance using data from any channel, device, or any point in the customer journey. Talkdesk Explore is a historical reporting and business analytics tool that provides quick access to large volumes of data. Features flexible filtering, scheduling, and customization options, as well as agent coaching recommendations, powered by Talkdesk iQ.

Talkdesk Mobile

Talkdesk Mobile allows sales and service representatives to engage with customers any time, anywhere, using any iOS- or Android-compatible device. Now Talkdesk customers can enjoy the power and flexibility of Callbar--the company’s floating desktop agent interface--using their iOS or Android device. Supports inbound and outbound call handling, and all browser-based functionality, including click-to-call, agent state management and disposition. Talkdesk iQ provides automatic customer mood detection so agents are empowered to appropriately and empathetically handle interactions.

Talkdesk Self-Service SDK

New Android SDK and updated iOS SDKs enable customers to build a powerful Visual IVR solution with clicks, not code. Preserve context captured through mobile interactions, offer callback requests, and provide direct access to knowledge base articles and information using Talkdesk Self-Service SDK. Talkdesk iQ displays estimated wait time and even presents best-fit channel recommendations to streamline self-service.

Talkdesk Studio

This intuitive and powerful routing flow designer allows companies to visually design customer journeys without code or expensive IT resources. Studio improves contact center average hold and handle times by routing the right interaction to the right agent. Talkdesk iQ can even recommend optimal flows to streamline routing.

Talkdesk’s enhancements demonstrate the company’s industry expertise, deep understanding of its customers’ needs and the future direction of the contact center industry. With an enterprise-caliber platform, infused throughout with AI and machine learning functionalities, Talkdesk is leading the industry with the future-proof contact center solutions needed to win in the customer experience era.

Additional Information

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to make customer experience a competitive advantage. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world with thousands of seats, including IBM, Acxiom and Zumiez rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Gavin Gustafson

Talkdesk

801-560-0073

gavin.gustafson@talkdesk.com

Chad Torbin

Speakeasy Strategies

(415) 548-6535

chad@speakeasystrategies.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
4
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
Immune Design Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ITG Investors to Contact the Firm
20:10
Talkdesk offers industry-first 100% uptime service level
20:05
Talkdesk Innovation Fund announced at Opentalk18
20:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
20:01
Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018
20:01
First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
20:00
Talkdesk launches contact center future at Opentalk18
20:00
RAJANT/MADISON TECHNOLOGIES’ ALLIANCE REPRESENTS RAJANT’S FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
19:51
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 20:39:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-07 21:39:19 - 2018-11-07 20:39:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY