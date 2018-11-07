07/11/2018 02:16:47

The Federal Institute of Telecommunications Agrees to Renew the Concessions for TV Azteca Television Channels for a Period of 20 Years

—TV Azteca has the firm commitment to bring free, over-the-air television to millions of Mexicans—

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexico City, November 6, 2018—TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that the plenary session of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT in Spanish) notified it the approval to renew the concessions of TV Azteca television channels for a period of 20 years, effective as of January 1, 2022.

The decision of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications grants the extensions of the concessions of the 178 television channels to TV Azteca with which the national networks Azteca uno and Azteca 7 operate, as well as the concession of Televisora del Valle de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., which broadcasts the adn40 signal.

TV Azteca requested on May 23 of this year that the IFT extend its concessions, in compliance with the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law, within the year prior to the start of the last fifth part of the duration of the concessions, which are valid until December 31, 2021.

The company made the request having fulfilled all its obligations derived from the laws applicable and its concession titles, which were approved by the Compliance Unit, the Economic Competition Unit, the Radioelectric Spectrum Unit and the Media and Audiovisual Content Unit of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications.

Also approved TV Azteca´s compliance were the General Direction of Radio, Television and Cinematography of the Ministry of the Interior; and the National Electoral Institute. The Ministry of Communications and Transportation issued a non-binding technical opinion for the granting of the extensions; in addition, the IFT obtained the opinion of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit on the consideration of the payment of TV Azteca.

In the short term, TV Azteca will make the payment, which according to the resolution, as of July 2018, amounts to a total of $ 3,880.8 million pesos, which will be updated as of the date of payment, according to the article 17-A of the Fiscal Code of Mexico.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico:  Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country.  The company also operates TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several Mexico’s most visited websites and social media platforms.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

