The Hershey Company Agrees to Purchase Common Stock From Hershey Trust Company

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it has agreed to purchase 450,000 shares of its common stock from Hershey Trust Company, as Trustee for the Milton Hershey School Trust, for approximately $48 million, or $106.30 per share.

"Hershey regularly buys back shares as part of its stock replenishment program,” said Michele Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company. “Today’s transaction is consistent with that practice. The company continues to have flexibility to invest in our brands and in the capabilities that give us a competitive edge at retail and with consumers."

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.5 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop.

For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Poole Leigh Horner 717-534-7556 717-412-8445