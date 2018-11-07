07/11/2018 19:28:10

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, MCHP, ALNY and CHGG

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that OPKO Health Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the OPK lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 to August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The complaint alleges Microchip Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MCHP lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 to September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

According to the complaint, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ALNY lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 to September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Chegg, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2)  the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3)  as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CHGG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

