TM Insurance Selects Roost® Home Telematics

An Iceland Insurance Leader Incorporates Innovative Technology to Increase Policyholder Engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced it has partnered with Iceland’s TM Insurance, a customer service leader and market innovator. In a strategic agreement reached to increase member engagement as well as reduce claims costs, TM Insurance will offer a free Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors and a Roost Smart Battery to select new and existing policyholders.

Serving homeowners across Iceland’s insurance market, TM Insurance will be deploying Roost smart sensors to select policyholders to help them better mitigate the cost and hassle of fire and water leak related claims. In step with the company’s core philosophy TM Insurance will also be utilizing Roost platform to strengthen engagement and communication with policyholders through Roost’s mobile app, recently enhanced with severe weather alerts. 

“We are always looking for new ways to improve and strengthen ongoing communication with our policyholders,” said Kjartan Vilhjálmsson, VP of Private Lines and Marketing of TM Insurance Company. “With Roost’s innovative sensors and platform we not only improve engagement but we bring great new technology to our customers that helps mitigate loss and deliver greater peace-of-mind.” 

The award-winning Roost Smart 9V Battery is a simple retrofit solution that transforms existing smoke alarms into smart alarms. If the alarm sounds and no one is home, a smartphone notification is delivered. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Easily locate in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the Roost app to help minimize water damage and loss. These Wi-Fi enabled smart sensors, which will be delivered in TM Insurance co-branded packaging, don’t require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

“It is exciting to be working with TM Insurance, Iceland’s innovation leader, as we add to Roost’s rapid International expansion,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “TM Insurance’s policyholders will now be able to take advantage of the leading Home Telematics solution, including free Roost smart sensors and our 24x7 notification platform. The result is a win for both companies, and most importantly the policyholders.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth. 

About Roost

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost’s market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the U.S.), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content-rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

About TM Insurance Company

TM is a leading Icelandic insurance company offering comprehensive insurance services to individuals and businesses. TM emphasizes flexibility by constantly seeking opportunities to improve communications with its clients and find new solutions for ever changing circumstances. The company is headquartered in Reykjavík and has over 20 branches in Iceland. For more information, please visit https://www.tm.is/english/.

Media Contacts:

Peter Evers

Natron Communications for Roost

(415) 524-8899

peter@natroncomm.com

