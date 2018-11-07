Trading in unit rights and paid subscription units in Cortus Energy AB (391/18)

As from November 8, 2018, Unit rights issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 20, 2018.

Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CE UR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011896034 Orderbook ID: 162477 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

As from November 8, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 22, 2018.

Instrument: Paid subscribed units Short name: CE BTU Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011896042 Orderbook ID: 162478 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE