Trading in unit rights and paid subscription units in Cortus Energy AB (391/18)

As from November 8, 2018, Unit rights issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 20, 2018.
Instrument:
Unit rights
Short name:
CE UR
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011896034
Orderbook ID:
162477
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
As from November 8, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 22, 2018.
Instrument:
Paid subscribed units
Short name:
CE BTU
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011896042
Orderbook ID:
162478
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.
For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.