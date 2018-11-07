Versatile Hemp Compound CBD Spells Opportunity for Neutra Corp.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (OTCBB: NTRR) is actively seeking partners to help it to develop, manufacture, market and sell hemp-based products containing cannabidiol (CBD), a natural, multi-purpose compound derived from hemp that can be utilized for a wide variety of health treatment benefits. This new focus comes on the heels of the company rehiring a CEO with proven experience of adding value for micro-cap shareholders.

Sydney Jim was previously Neutra Corp. CEO between 2013-14. He most recently headed an investment and consulting firm responsible for advising startup companies in the health services, food and beverage, oil & gas, and technology sectors.

“I’m happy to be back at Neutra Corp. and strongly believe in its mission and its ability to provide products and services that will positively benefit consumers and shareholders alike,” Jim said. “This new focus on CBD will put Neutra Corp. at the forefront of helping people take full advantage of the healing properties of hemp, one of the most versatile and useful of plants. We have some far-ranging ideas regarding CBD. What we need now are like-minded partners who can help us turn these ideas into reality.”

CBD offers many medical benefits. These include, but are not limited to, relief of anxiety, lessen the effects of seizures, treatment of neurodegenerative disorders (Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s Disease are examples), pain relief, and possible alleviation of certain cancer treatment side effects. In addition, a patient using a product containing CBD does not face the dangers of addiction (as with opioids). Finally, CBD is a naturally occurring compound rather than a man-made concoction, which many users find appealing.

CBD products include oils, cream, analgesics and supplements. CBD may also be inhaled. This is done via vape oil and a vape pen. This is rapidly becoming a popular method of using CBD as it can be done in a slow, relaxing and enjoyable manner.

Hemp-based CBD is a rapidly growing industry and some experts believe it could soon outpace medicinal cannabis in global sales. Hemp-based products enjoyed a banner year in 2017, topping $820 million in sales. But that is just a small slice of the market’s overall potential. One recent estimate published in Rolling Stone magazine foresees a $22 billion market by 2022.

“The CBD market offers tremendous opportunities,” Jim said. “Which is why we believe this is a great sector for Neutra Corp. to target going forward.”

Neutra Corp.

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com