Virtusa Partners with the IBRI to Drive Innovation and Accelerate Therapy Research

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT outsourcing services that accelerates business outcomes for its clients, today announced its collaboration with the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) to accelerate Life Sciences research and development. This partnership will leverage Virtusa’s vLife open innovation platform to enable organizations to work in a connected ecosystem that allows them to access, validate, and adopt other firms’ technologies (e.g. analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence) and enhance the entire research and development process.

“Partnering with Virtusa will help the IBRI to achieve its objective of enabling regional, large life sciences companies to access data and technologies from a variety of organizations,” said Daniel H. Robertson, PhD, research fellow & vice president of Digital Technology, and director of the Applied Data Sciences Center for the IBRI. “Through the vLife open innovation platform, we’re exploring enabling Life Sciences firms to accelerate progress towards finding next-level treatments by providing seamless access to focused, timeline-driven collaboration with universities, government entities, healthcare providers, and other research institutes and organizations.”

Virtusa’s vLife open innovation platform is designed to engage teams to innovate and operationalize solutions faster. To enable a collaborative environment it uses open APIs that allow for the secure and speedy flow of information. As part of this vLIfe implementation, Virtusa and the IBRI will perform comparative analyses of synthetic data with real-world data of diabetes patients to better understand how synthetic data, which is not constrained by HIPAA regulations, can accelerate research. These analyses will measure the viability of synthetic data as an alternative to real-world datasets to drive research with the IBRI’s partners.

“The strategic partnership with the IBRI allows Virtusa to focus on supporting our client’s near-term objective of enabling accelerated discovery of diabetes treatment and its many long-term objectives through modern, mature, and dynamic technologies,” said Anthony Lange, senior vice president of Life Sciences, Virtusa. “This partnership aims to enable industry connections to drive innovation through extensive collaborative research on Virtusa’s vLife open innovation platform.”

Virtusa’s Life Sciences practice helps companies navigate the challenging landscape of drug pricing pressure, the patent cliff, increasingly stringent regulations, growth into emerging markets, and a shift to outcome-based payment structures. With a focus on developing and harnessing connected care platforms that are both data and AI-centered, Virtusa helps its clients to deliver better patient outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information on Virtusa’s vLife Open Innovation Platform, please visit: https://www.virtusa.com/vlife/

For more information on Virtusa’s Life Sciences Practice, visit: https://www.virtusa.com/industry/life-sciences/

About IBRI

The Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit and independent applied research institute formed in 2013. The IBRI is focused on discovery and applied research to facilitate the development of technologies and innovations aimed at improving human and animal health, agriculture and the environment. Target areas are diabetes, metabolic disease and poor nutrition, and related applied data science and analytics. More at https://www.indianabiosciences.org

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of Digital Business Transformation, Digital Engineering, and Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services that accelerate our clients’ journey to their Digital Future. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Using a combination of digital strategy, digital engineering, business implementation, and IT platform modernization services, Virtusa helps clients execute successful end-to-end digital business transformation initiatives.

Virtusa engages its clients to re-imagine their business models and develop strategies to defend and grow their business by introducing innovative products and services, developing distinctive digital consumer experiences, creating operational efficiency using digital labor, developing operational and IT platforms for the future, and rationalizing and modernizing their existing IT applications infrastructure. As a result, its clients are simultaneously able to drive business growth through digital-first customer experiences, while also consolidating and modernizing their IT application infrastructure to support digital business transformation.

Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain expertise to deliver innovative applications of technology to address its clients’ critical business challenges. Examples include building the world's largest property & casualty claims modernization program; one of the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking companies.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Massachusetts, Virtusa has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

