AppSwarm and SinglePoint’s Bitcoin Wallet SingleCoin Pushes out New Ethereum Update

TULSA, OK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – AppSwarm, Inc.  (OTC: SWRM) has pushed out a new update to the SingleCoin wallet it has built in association with SinglePoint (SING).

SingleCoin (https://singlecoin.com/) is an easy and secure crypto wallet. You can already store, send, and receive Bitcoins.

AppSwarm is proud to announce that it has now added full support for the Ethereum currency to the SingleCoin wallet.

Key Features:

* No Signup Required

* Easily send Bitcoins and Ethereum to any Wallet address

* Easily share your Wallet address across different social networks and receive Bitcoins and Ethereum

* Easily review your transaction history in a compact, specially designed transactions list

* No online Backup, private keys are stored in secure keychain only on the device

AppSwarm is also working hard to bring more and more cryptocurrencies onto the SingleCoin platform, as well as the capability to exchange, buy and sell digital currencies.

SingleCoin is available to Android and iOS users. Simply follow the links below to sign up and start with SingleCoin. After your download, be sure to see our “All Things Crypto” report, an educational review of cryptocurrencies.

iOS users download here.

Android users download here.

Request More Information

To receive status updates on our company we invite you to register to our investor mailing list at https://www.app-swarm.com/investors/ 

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Inc.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

