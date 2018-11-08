08/11/2018 11:50:00

BBX Capital Corporation to Participate in the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2018 Lodging, Gaming & Leisure Summit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX, OTCQX: BBXTB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2018 Lodging, Gaming & Leisure Summit in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, November 29, 2018. The conference will be held at the Langham Hotel located at 250 Franklin Street, Boston, MA 02110.

Leo Hinkley, Managing Director and Investor Relations Officer of BBX Capital, will represent the Company by hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with participating investors from around the country.

Investors interested in attending the summit should contact their SunTrust Robinson Humphrey representative and/or visit the on-line registration link:  https://suntrust.dealogic.com/clientportal/Conferences/Agenda/List/54?menuItemId=2.

Alternatively, please contact Robin Mann at robin.mann@SunTrust.com or 212-303-0078.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions.  For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of September 30, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company.  For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

BBX Capital Corporation Investor Relations Contact:

Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer

954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Kip Hunter Marketing, 954-765-1329,

Nicole Lewis / Shannon O’Malley,

Email: nicole@kiphuntermarketing.com, shannon@kiphuntermarketing.com

