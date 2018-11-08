08/11/2018 22:48:19

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza to Open at The Block Northway in Pittsburgh on Thursday, November 15

New fast-casual restaurant will give away free pizzas to Blaze Pizza fans on Friday, November 16

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized leader in fast, artisanal pizza, will be opening at The Block Northway, at 8011 McKnight Rd. in the Ross Township, next to J. Crew Mercantile and below Wahlburgers on Thursday, November 15. To celebrate, the new Blaze Pizza will offer free pizzas to anyone who follows Blaze on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat on Friday, November 16, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The new 2,600-square-foot restaurant is the fifth Blaze Pizza in the Pittsburgh area. Other Steel City locations are in the Cranberry Township (20111 Cranberry Mall), Settler’s Ridge (290 Settlers Ridge Center Drive), Bridgeville/South Fayette (Gateway Shops), and Monroeville (3939 William Penn Hwy). Fire Pitt Pizza, the franchisee developing the concept throughout Pennsylvania also operations a location in Erie (1930 Douglas Pkwy). The new restaurant includes seating for over 50 and has created 50 local jobs. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Blaze Pizza serves up artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously-sized, personal signature pizzas - or create their own - all for around $8. Every pizza boasts made-from-scratch dough crafted in-house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open-flame oven that cooks pizzas in just three minutes. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, and tree-nut free pesto.

“We are thrilled to be opening our fifth Steel City Blaze Pizza right here at The Block Northway,” said Phil Sero, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Pittsburgh. “Blaze is a one-of-a-kind dining experience that puts a completely new spin on one of America’s favorite foods. Guests will love our high-quality ingredients, diverse and healthy options, and welcoming staff.” 

Blaze Pizza looks forward to continuing to grow strong roots within the Pittsburgh community. The restaurant has developed a fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs, and other groups, to host regular fundraising events. For more information on fundraising, visit: www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint”, serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.  With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house-made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country.  Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, “clean” ingredients – all for about $8.  The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.  Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.  For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country.  The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner, Tom Werner.  For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

