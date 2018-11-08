08/11/2018 02:26:39

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Nevro Corporation (NVRO) and Encourages NVRO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Nevro Corporation (NYSE: NVRO).

On August 23, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and the proprietary nature of the company’s principal products.  Specifically, defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the company’s Senza systems; (2) as a result, the company’s Senza systems were not “novel” or “proprietary;” (3) these practices caused the company to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro’s U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Nevro’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long term stockholder of Nevro, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Nevro please go to https://bespc.com/nvro/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

