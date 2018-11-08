08/11/2018 02:44:13

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Corium, Hamilton, and Penn Virginia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Corium International, Inc., Hamilton Bancorp, Inc., and Penn Virginia Corporation.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORI)

Buyer: Gurnet Point Capital

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 11, 2018 and valued at $500 million, Corium stockholders will receive $21.50 in cash for each share of Corium common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Corium and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Corium investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cori/.

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBK)

Buyer: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 23, 2018 and valued at $58.5 million Hamilton stockholders will receive 0.54 shares of Orrstown for each share of Hamilton common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Hamilton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Hamilton investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/hbk/.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC)

Buyer: Denbury Resources Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 28, 2018 and valued at $1.7 billion, Penn Virginia stockholders will receive 12.4 shares of Denbury and $25.86 in cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Penn Virginia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Penn Virginia investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/pvac/.

