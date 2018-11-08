Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of LSC Communications, Intersections, and Newfield Exploration on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of LSC Communications, Inc., Intersections Inc., and Newfield Exploration Company. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD)

Buyer: Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, LSC stockholders will receive 0.625 shares of Quad/Graphics for each share of LSC common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether LSC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the LSC Communications investigation go to: https://bespc.com/lksd/.

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX)

Buyer: WC SACD One Parent, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018, Intersections stockholders will receive $3.68 in cash for each share of Intersections common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Intersections and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Intersections investigation go to: https://bespc.com/intx/.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX)

Buyer: Encana Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 1, 2018 and valued at $5.5 billion, Newfield stockholders will receive 2.6719 shares of Encana for each share of Newfield common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Newfield and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Newfield investigation go to: https://bespc.com/nfx/.

