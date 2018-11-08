08/11/2018 02:33:16

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of LSC Communications, Intersections, and Newfield Exploration on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
07 Nov - 
MERGER ALERT – NFX and DWCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Remi..
01 Nov - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board ..
01 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of LSC Communications, Inc., Intersections Inc., and Newfield Exploration Company.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD)

Buyer: Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, LSC stockholders will receive 0.625 shares of Quad/Graphics for each share of LSC common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether LSC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the LSC Communications investigation go to: https://bespc.com/lksd/.

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX)

Buyer: WC SACD One Parent, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018, Intersections stockholders will receive $3.68 in cash for each share of Intersections common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Intersections and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Intersections investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/intx/.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX)

Buyer: Encana Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 1, 2018 and valued at $5.5 billion, Newfield stockholders will receive 2.6719 shares of Encana for each share of Newfield common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Newfield and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Newfield investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/nfx/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:33 NFX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of LSC Communications, Intersections, and Newfield Exploration on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
07 Nov NFX
MERGER ALERT – NFX and DWCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
01 Nov NFX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NFX Investors to Contact the Firm
01 Nov NFX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Newfield Exploration Company to Encana Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
05 Oct NWSA
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Newfield Exploration, Spirit Aerosystems, OSI, News Corporation, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Medtronic — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
29 Jun NFX
Report: Developing Opportunities within Newfield Exploration, Heritage Insurance, AptarGroup, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, TrueCar, and Aduro Biotech — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
16 May MDRX
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Dynavax Technologies, Synergy Resources, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Plug Power, GameStop, and Newfield Exploration — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
02 Feb CELG
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Connecticut Water Service, Datawatch, Cadiz, Celgene, Texas Instruments, and Newfield Exploration — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
28 Nov NFX
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within RealNetworks, Markel, Nike, Cardtronics, Newfield Exploration, and American Axle & Manufacturing -- Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
TM Insurance Selects Roost® Home Telematics
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
Additive Manufacturing Breakthrough: Harris Corp. 3D Prints RF Amplifiers Using Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro; Performance is Comparable to Traditionally Manufactured Circuits
5
VMware Customers Reveal How VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud Helps them Navigate the Digital Infrastructure that Powers Their Business

Related stock quotes

Newfield Exploration Com.. 21.89 -1.1% Stock price decreasing
LSC Communications Inc 9.820 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:12
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular
03:12
Precision Drilling and Trinidad Drilling File Joint Management Information Circular Seeking Shareholder Approval of Strategic Combination
02:55
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
02:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Corium, Hamilton, and Penn Virginia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:37
Media Advisory: CAE to hold conference call to discuss new civil aviation training investment tomorrow November 8 at 7:15 a.m. ET
02:33
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of LSC Communications, Intersections, and Newfield Exploration on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:32
The Muse Acquires HR Tech Company, TalentShare
02:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Red Hat, Electro Scientific, and WildHorse on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:26
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Nevro Corporation (NVRO) and Encourages NVRO Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 04:17:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-08 05:17:32 - 2018-11-08 04:17:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY