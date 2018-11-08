08/11/2018 02:29:04

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Red Hat, Electro Scientific, and WildHorse on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Red Hat, Inc., Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., and WildHorse Resource Development Corporation. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT)

Buyer: International Business Machines Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 29, 2018 and valued at $34 billion, Red Hat stockholders will receive $190.00 in cash for each share of Red Hat common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Red Hat and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Red Hat investigation go to: https://bespc.com/rht.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO)

Buyer: MKS Instruments, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 30, 2018 and valued at $1 billion, Electro stockholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of Electro common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Electro and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Electro Scientific investigation go to: https://bespc.com/esio/.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD)

Buyer: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 30, 2018 and valued at $3.9 billion, WildHorse stockholders will receive 5.336 shares of Chesapeake and $3.00 in cash for each share of WildHorse common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether WildHorse and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the WildHorse investigation go to: https://bespc.com/wrd/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

