CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGC, ALGN and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: India Globalization Capital Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company’s potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization’s shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

To learn more about the India Globalization Capital Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price (“ASP”). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.” On this news, Align Technology’s share price shares fell $58.76 to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the Align Technology, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (2) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (3) as a result, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

