08/11/2018 21:07:21

CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Announces New Loan and Deposit Production Office in Dallas, Texas

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. today announced its expansion into Dallas, Texas with the opening of its new Dallas Loan and Deposit Production Office (LPO) located at 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 1000, Dallas, Texas 75225. CommunityBank of Texas is primed to meet the growing demand of businesses as the new LPO further expands its network and Texas community presence.

“We are excited about our new Dallas Loan and Deposit Production Office,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman and CEO of CommunityBank of Texas. “The expansion into the North Texas market allows us to readily meet the needs of businesses in a rapidly growing region and we look forward to serving the Dallas community.”

CommunityBank of Texas is excited to announce their partnership with veteran Dallas banker, William “Bill” C. Murphy, to serve as its North Texas Regional Chairman. With over 46 years of Dallas business banking experience in executive roles, Mr. Murphy offers in-depth knowledge of the region’s unique economic climate and brings significant commercial banking expertise.

“We are privileged to have Bill as a member of our team,” said Franklin. “As a relationship bank, adding him to our team allows us to make an immediate impact on the development of our expansion strategy in addition to sustaining the long-term goals of the bank. Bill will be a huge asset as a leader within CommunityBank of Texas and in the communities we serve.”

CommunityBank of Texas will continue to look for additional growth opportunities in the Dallas market that fit within their development strategy along with new talent to add to the team.

About CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.

CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. is a commercial bank offering solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont, Dallas and surrounding communities in Texas. CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. is the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of CBTX, Inc., a bank holding company traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CBTX.” Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time

to time in the documents filed or furnished by CBTX, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and CBTX, Inc. and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

Investor Relations:                              

James L. Sturgeon                                

281.325.5013                                      

investors@CBoTX.com                      

Media Contact:

Ashley K. Warren

713.210.7622

awarren@CBoTX.com 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13:59
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
32
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
26
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
07 Nov
VWS
13:55 MHI Vestas kan nu lægge endnu en fast og ubetinget kontrakt i ordrebogen, efter at alle detalj..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:11
Global Eagle Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
21:10
Dr. Howard Fuller to Discuss Past and Future of Educational Choice at the National Summit on Education Reform
21:10
ForeScout Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
21:10
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
21:10
Mimecast Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
21:10
Per Norén Appointed President of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
21:10
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
21:08
Ballad Health reports first quarter results
21:07
CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Announces New Loan and Deposit Production Office in Dallas, Texas

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 21:28:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-08 22:28:15 - 2018-11-08 21:28:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY