CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Announces New Loan and Deposit Production Office in Dallas, Texas

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. today announced its expansion into Dallas, Texas with the opening of its new Dallas Loan and Deposit Production Office (LPO) located at 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 1000, Dallas, Texas 75225. CommunityBank of Texas is primed to meet the growing demand of businesses as the new LPO further expands its network and Texas community presence.

“We are excited about our new Dallas Loan and Deposit Production Office,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman and CEO of CommunityBank of Texas. “The expansion into the North Texas market allows us to readily meet the needs of businesses in a rapidly growing region and we look forward to serving the Dallas community.”

CommunityBank of Texas is excited to announce their partnership with veteran Dallas banker, William “Bill” C. Murphy, to serve as its North Texas Regional Chairman. With over 46 years of Dallas business banking experience in executive roles, Mr. Murphy offers in-depth knowledge of the region’s unique economic climate and brings significant commercial banking expertise.

“We are privileged to have Bill as a member of our team,” said Franklin. “As a relationship bank, adding him to our team allows us to make an immediate impact on the development of our expansion strategy in addition to sustaining the long-term goals of the bank. Bill will be a huge asset as a leader within CommunityBank of Texas and in the communities we serve.”

CommunityBank of Texas will continue to look for additional growth opportunities in the Dallas market that fit within their development strategy along with new talent to add to the team.

About CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.

CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. is a commercial bank offering solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont, Dallas and surrounding communities in Texas. CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. is the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of CBTX, Inc., a bank holding company traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CBTX.” Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

