Comstock Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

FRISCO, TEXAS, November 8, 2018 – Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results. On August 14, 2018 Arkoma Drilling, L.P. and Williston Drilling, L.P. (collectively, the "Jones Partnerships") contributed to the Company certain oil and gas properties producing from the Bakken shale in exchange for common stock of Comstock representing a controlling stake in the Company (the "Jones Contribution"). The Jones Partnerships are wholly owned and controlled by Dallas businessman Jerry Jones and his children. The Jones Partnerships received 88,571,429 newly issued shares of Comstock common stock representing an 84% ownership interest in the Company.

Comstock's basis in the Bakken shale properties is the historical basis of the Jones Partnerships. The change in control results in a new basis for Comstock's assets and liabilities. The new basis is pushed down to Comstock for financial reporting purposes, resulting in Comstock's assets, liabilities and equity accounts being recognized at fair value upon the closing of the contribution.

References to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the Company subsequent to August 13, 2018. References to "Predecessor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the Company on or prior to August 13, 2018. The Company's consolidated financial statements and related footnotes are being presented with a black line division which delineates the lack of comparability between amounts presented before and after August 13, 2018.

Financial Results for the Period August 14, 2018 through September 30, 2018

The financial results for the first period since closing the Jones Partnerships contribution is for 48 days from August 14, 2018 through September 30, 2018. During that period Comstock produced 542,000 barrels of oil and 14.1 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas or 17.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe"). Oil production averaged 11,300 barrels of oil per day and natural gas production averaged 294 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day. Comstock's average realized oil price was $62.21 per barrel and the average realized gas price after hedging was $2.59 per Mcf during this period.

Oil and gas sales for the period were $70.3 million (including realized hedging gains). EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, was $52.9 million and operating cash flow generated was $38.8 million.

Comstock reported earnings of $13.8 million or $0.13 per share for the period August 14, 2018 through September 30, 2018. The results for this period included an unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments of $2.2 million and a gain on sale of oil and gas properties of $0.1 million. Excluding these items, the net income would have been $15.9 million or $0.15 per share.

Financial Results for the Period July 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018

The first 44 days of the third quarter from July 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 are part of the Predecessor period before the closing of the Jones Contribution and do not include the results of the Bakken shale properties. During that period Comstock produced 7,200 barrels of oil and 11.9 Bcf of natural gas or 11.9 Bcfe. Oil production averaged 163 barrels of oil per day and natural gas production averaged 270 MMcf per day. Comstock's average realized oil price was $69.42 per barrel and the average realized gas price after hedging was $2.73 per Mcf during this period.

Oil and gas sales were $32.9 million (including realized hedging gains). EBITDAX was $23.7 million and operating cash flow generated was $10.2 million.

Comstock reported a net loss of $16.9 million or $1.09 per share for the period July 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018. The results for this period included transaction costs related to the Jones Contribution of $2.6 million, $6.0 million of non-cash interest expense associated with the discounts recognized and costs incurred on the debt exchange that occurred in 2016, and an unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments of $0.4 million. Excluding these items, the net loss would have been $7.9 million or $0.51 per share.

Drilling Results

Comstock reported the results to date of its 2018 Haynesville/Bossier shale drilling program. During the first nine months of 2018, Comstock spent $164.9 million on its development and exploration activities, including $15.6 million spent to complete 26 (2.8 net) Bakken shale wells. Comstock drilled 27 Haynesville/Bossier natural gas wells (9.9 net) and had 16 wells (4.9 net) drilling at September 30, 2018. Comstock also completed eleven (4.0 net) operated Haynesville wells that were drilled in 2017. Comstock also spent $57.2 million on acquisitions, including the previously reported acquisition of Haynesville shale properties from Enduro Resource Partners and the repurchase of interests in six Haynesville shale wells that were being drilled under the strategic drilling venture which was terminated effective with the closing of the Jones Contribution.

Since the last operational update, Comstock has completed ten additional operated Haynesville shale wells. The average initial production rate of these wells was 25 MMcf per day. The ten operated wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,502 feet to 9,865 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 7,629 feet. Each well was tested at initial production rates of 21 to 28 MMcf per day. Comstock has two (0.8 net) operated Haynesville shale wells that are in the process of being completed.

4th Quarter 2018 and 2019 Drilling Budget

The Company also announced drilling plans for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2019. The Company's current plans are to operate four drilling rigs through 2018 increasing to five operated rigs in March of 2019. The Company currently plans to spend $90.0 million in the fourth quarter comprised of $69.3 million to drill 21 Haynesville shale wells (6.6 net) including 12 operated wells (6.3 net) and $20.7 million to complete 30 Bakken shale wells (4.4 net). The Company's preliminary 2019 planned capital expenditures for 2019 are estimated at $377.0 million. Haynesville/Bossier shale drilling and completion activities comprise $361.3 million of 2019's activity to drill 57 horizontal wells (38.2 net) including spending $25.2 million to complete wells drilled in 2018. Comstock expects to spend an additional $15.7 million on its other properties. The drilling budget will be adjusted upward or downward in response to oil and natural gas prices as the program is intended to be funded by operating cash flow.

Other

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management

s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas and is engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The Company

s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Transition Period Transition Period Successor Predecessor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Predecessor August 14 through September 30, 2018 July 1 through August 13, 2018 2017 August 14 through September 30, 2018 January 1 through August 13, 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Natural gas sales................................................................................................ $ 36,393 $ 32,089 $ 56,164 $ 36,393 $ 147,897 $ 147,541 Oil sales............................................................................................................. 33,730 499 10,647 33,730 18,733 34,542 Total oil and gas sales...................................................................... 70,123 32,588 66,811 70,123 166,630 182,083 Operating expenses: Production taxes................................................................................................ 4,051 707 1,490 4,051 3,659 3,730 Gathering and transportation.............................................................................. 3,450 3,109 4,755 3,450 11,841 12,428 Lease operating.................................................................................................. 7,016 3,418 9,359 7,016 21,139 28,681 Depreciation, depletion and amortization........................................................... 17,820 14,082 32,783 17,820 68,032 93,009 General and administrative................................................................................. 3,303 3,044 6,174 3,303 15,699 19,134 Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties...................................................... (98 ) — 1,060 (98 ) 35,438 1,060 Total operating expenses.............................................................................. 35,542 24,360 55,621 35,542 155,808 158,042 Operating income................................................................................................... 34,581 8,228 11,190 34,581 10,822 24,041 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments.............................................. (2,015 ) (83 ) 1,430 (2,015 ) 881 14,585 Other income..................................................................................................... 42 284 170 42 677 398 Interest expense................................................................................................. (14,845 ) (22,140 ) (37,595 ) (14,845 ) (101,203 ) (107,250 ) Transaction costs............................................................................................... — (2,549 ) — — (2,866 ) — Total other income (expenses)..................................................................... (16,818 ) (24,488 ) (35,995 ) (16,818 ) (102,511 ) (92,267 ) Income (loss) before income taxes........................................................................ 17,763 (16,260 ) (24,805 ) 17,763 (91,689 ) (68,226 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes............................................................. (3,940 ) (605 ) 69 (3,940 ) (1,065 ) (883 ) Net income (loss)................................................................................................... $ 13,823 $ (16,865 ) $ (24,736 ) $ 13,823 $ (92,754 ) $ (69,109 ) Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted......................................... $ 0.13 $ (1.09 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 0.13 $ (6.08 ) $ (4.74 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic......................................................... 106,448 15,468 14,796 106,448 15,262 14,591 Diluted............................................................................................................... 106,463 15,468 14,796 106,463 15,262 14,591

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Transition Period Transition Period Successor Predecessor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Predecessor August 14 through September 30, 2018 July 1 through August 13, 2018 2017 August 14 through September 30, 2018 January 1 through August 13, 2018 2017 OPERATING CASH FLOW: Net income (loss)...................................................................................................... $ 13,823 $ (16,865 ) $ (24,736 ) $ 13,823 $ (92,754 ) $ (69,109 ) Reconciling items: Deferred income taxes.......................................................................................... 3,883 626 (87 ) 3,883 1,052 768 Depreciation, depletion and amortization.............................................................. 17,820 14,082 32,783 17,820 68,032 93,009 Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments................................. 2,206 413 2,026 2,206 1,961 (9,233 ) Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs................................. 822 6,190 9,914 822 29,457 24,914 Interest paid in-kind.............................................................................................. — 4,990 9,600 — 25,004 28,194 Stock-based compensation.................................................................................... 329 803 1,640 329 3,912 4,455 Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties......................................................... (98 ) — 1,060 (98 ) 35,438 1,060 Operating cash flow.......................................................................................... 38,785 10,239 32,200 38,785 72,102 74,058 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable.................................................. (44,844 ) 3,551 (2,295 ) (44,844 ) 2,834 (11,952 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets.................................................. (1,326 ) (304 ) 238 (1,326 ) 337 (670 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses................... 11,034 (14,749 ) 5,105 11,034 10,462 29,327 Net cash provided by operating activities.............................................. $ 3,609 $ (1,263 ) $ 35,248 $ 3,609 $ 85,735 $ 90,763 EBITDAX: Net income (loss)...................................................................................................... $ 13,823 $ (16,865 ) $ (24,736 ) $ 13,823 $ (92,754 ) $ (69,109 ) Interest expense........................................................................................................ 14,845 22,140 37,595 14,845 101,203 107,250 Income taxes............................................................................................................. 3,940 605 (69 ) 3,940 1,065 883 Depreciation, depletion and amortization.................................................................. 17,820 14,082 32,783 17,820 68,032 93,009 Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments..................................... 2,206 413 2,026 2,206 1,961 (9,233 ) Stock-based compensation........................................................................................ 329 803 1,640 329 3,912 4,455 Transaction costs...................................................................................................... — 2,549 — — 2,866 — Loss on sale of oil and gas properties....................................................................... (98 ) — 1,060 (98 ) 35,438 1,060 Total EBITDAX.................................................................................... $ 52,865 $ 23,727 $ 50,299 $ 52,865 $ 121,723 $ 128,315

Successor Predecessor As of September 30, 2018 As of December 31, 2017 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents........................................................................................................... $ 31,780 $ 61,255 Assets held for sale..................................................................................................................... — 198,615 Other current assets..................................................................................................................... 99,692 42,635 Property and equipment, net........................................................................................................ 1,593,602 607,929 Other........................................................................................................................................... 369,302 19,985 Total assets........................................................................................................................... $ 2,094,376 $ 930,419 Current liabilities......................................................................................................................... $ 180,118 $ 168,489 Long-term debt............................................................................................................................ 1,242,844 1,110,529 Deferred income taxes................................................................................................................. 145,565 10,266 Asset retirement obligation.......................................................................................................... 4,738 10,407 Stockholders' equity (deficit)....................................................................................................... 521,111 (369,272 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)................................................................. $ 2,094,376 $ 930,419

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Successor For the Period August 14, 2018 through September 30, 2018 Haynesville / Cotton Valley Bakken Other Total Gas production (MMcf)............................................................................ 12,773 1,272 53 14,098 Oil production (Mbbls)......................................................................... 5 536 1 542 Total production (MMcfe)........................................................................ 12,803 4,487 61 17,351 Natural gas sales................................................................................. $ 34,765 $ 1,466 $ 162 $ 36,393 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).................................................................... — — — 191 Total natural gas including hedging.................................................................. 34,765 1,466 162 36,584 Oil sales................................................................................. 320 33,240 170 33,730 Total oil and gas sales including hedging.................................................................. $ 35,085 $ 34,706 $ 332 $ 70,314 Average gas price (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.72 $ 1.15 $ 3.07 $ 2.58 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.59 Average oil price (per barrel)............................................................................ $ 64.00 $ 62.01 $ 140.66 $ 62.21 Average price (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.74 $ 7.73 $ 5.44 $ 4.04 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 4.05 Production taxes................................................................................. $ 813 $ 3,214 $ 24 $ 4,051 Gathering and transportation................................................................. $ 3,420 $ — $ 30 $ 3,450 Lease operating.......................................................................... $ 3,615 $ 3,250 $ 151 $ 7,016 Production taxes (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.06 $ 0.72 $ 0.40 $ 0.23 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)............................................................................ $ 0.27 $ — $ 0.50 $ 0.20 Lease operating (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.28 $ 0.72 $ 2.46 $ 0.41 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions................................................................. $ 17,905 $ — $ — $ 17,905 Development leasehold.................................................................... 475 — — 475 Development drilling....................................................................... 33,404 15,615 — 49,019 Other development................................................................. 7,810 — — 7,810 Total........................................................................... $ 59,594 $ 15,615 $ — $ 75,209

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Predecessor For the Period July 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 Haynesville / Cotton Valley Other Total Gas production (MMcf)............................................................................ 11,806 70 11,876 Oil production (Mbbls)......................................................................... 5 2 7 Total production (MMcfe)........................................................................ 11,840 79 11,919 Natural gas sales................................................................................. $ 31,834 $ 255 $ 32,089 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).................................................................... — — 330 Total natural gas including hedging.................................................................. 31,834 255 32,419 Oil sales................................................................................. 386 113 499 Total oil and gas sales including hedging.................................................................. $ 32,220 $ 368 $ 32,918 Average gas price (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.70 $ 3.64 $ 2.70 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.73 Average oil price (per barrel)............................................................................ $ 68.87 $ 71.37 $ 69.42 Average price (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.72 $ 4.66 $ 2.73 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.76 Production taxes................................................................................. $ 684 $ 23 $ 707 Gathering and transportation................................................................. $ 3,082 $ 27 $ 3,109 Lease operating.......................................................................... $ 3,244 $ 174 $ 3,418 Production taxes (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.06 $ 0.29 $ 0.06 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)............................................................................ $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 Lease operating (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.27 $ 2.21 $ 0.29 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions................................................................. $ 39,323 $ — $ 39,323 Development leasehold.................................................................... 504 — 504 Development drilling....................................................................... 14,211 — 14,211 Other development................................................................. 2,958 — 2,958 Total........................................................................... $ 56,996 $ — $ 56,996

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Predecessor For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Haynesville / Cotton Valley South Texas Other Total Gas production (MMcf)................................... 19,590 318 79 19,987 Oil production (Mbbls).................................... 12 211 6 229 Total production (MMcfe)................................ 19,660 1,582 120 21,362 Natural gas sales............................................... $ 54,673 $ 1,282 $ 209 $ 56,164 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).................... — — — 3,456 Total natural gas including hedging............ 54,673 1,282 209 59,620 Oil sales............................................................ 537 9,791 319 10,647 Total oil and gas sales including hedging.................................................. $ 55,210 $ 11,073 $ 528 $ 70,267 Average gas price (per Mcf)............................ $ 2.79 $ 4.03 $ 2.65 $ 2.81 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)........................................................ $ 2.98 Average oil price (per barrel)........................... $ 46.33 $ 46.46 $ 46.17 $ 46.45 Average price (per Mcfe)................................. $ 2.81 $ 7.00 $ 4.40 $ 3.13 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)...................................................... $ 3.29 Production taxes............................................... $ 934 $ 514 $ 42 $ 1,490 Gathering and transportation............................ $ 4,258 $ 374 $ 123 $ 4,755 Lease operating................................................. $ 5,749 $ 3,410 $ 200 $ 9,359 Production taxes (per Mcfe)............................. $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.07 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe).......... $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 1.03 $ 0.22 Lease operating (per Mcfe)............................... $ 0.29 $ 2.16 $ 1.66 $ 0.44 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold................................ $ 867 $ 16 $ — $ 883 Development drilling.................................... 40,017 — — 40,017 Other development....................................... 1,798 188 312 2,298 Total........................................................... $ 42,682 $ 204 $ 312 $ 43,198

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Predecessor For the Period January 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 Haynesville / Cotton Valley South Texas Other Total Gas production (MMcf)................................... 54,386 379 475 55,240 Oil production (Mbbls).................................... 27 247 13 287 Total production (MMcfe)................................ 54,549 1,860 554 56,963 Natural gas sales............................................... $ 144,918 $ 1,590 $ 1,389 $ 147,897 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).................... — — — 2,842 Total natural gas including hedging............ 144,918 1,590 1,389 150,739 Oil sales............................................................ 1,760 16,157 816 18,733 Total oil and gas sales including hedging.................................................. $ 146,678 $ 17,747 $ 2,205 $ 169,472 Average gas price (per Mcf)............................ $ 2.66 $ 4.20 $ 2.92 $ 2.68 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)........................................................ $ 2.73 Average oil price (per barrel)........................... $ 64.71 $ 65.46 $ 62.00 $ 65.23 Average price (per Mcfe)................................. $ 2.69 $ 9.54 $ 3.98 $ 2.93 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)...................................................... $ 2.98 Production taxes............................................... $ 2,680 $ 831 $ 148 $ 3,659 Gathering and transportation............................ $ 11,211 $ 463 $ 167 $ 11,841 Lease operating................................................. $ 15,610 $ 4,829 $ 700 $ 21,139 Production taxes (per Mcfe)............................. $ 0.05 $ 0.45 $ 0.27 $ 0.06 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe).......... $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Lease operating (per Mcfe)............................... $ 0.28 $ 2.59 $ 1.26 $ 0.37 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions................................................. $ 39,323 $ — $ — $ 39,323 Development leasehold................................ 2,848 — — 2,848 Development drilling.................................... 90,840 — — 90,840 Other development....................................... 13,205 393 273 13,871 Total........................................................... $ 146,216 $ 393 $ 273 $ 146,882

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Predecessor For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Haynesville / Cotton Valley South Texas Other Total Gas production (MMcf).............................. 49,800 1,071 436 51,307 Oil production (Mbbls)............................... 39 682 16 737 Total production (MMcfe).......................... 50,034 5,162 534 55,730 Natural gas sales......................................... $ 142,217 $ 4,150 $ 1,174 $ 147,541 Natural gas hedging settlements(1)............... — — — 5,352 Total natural gas including hedging...... 142,217 4,150 1,174 152,893 Oil sales...................................................... 1,820 31,953 769 34,542 Total oil and gas sales including hedging............................................. $ 144,037 $ 36,103 $ 1,943 $ 187,435 Average gas price (per Mcf)....................... $ 2.86 $ 3.87 $ 2.69 $ 2.88 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf).................................................. $ 2.98 Average oil price (per barrel)...................... $ 46.67 $ 46.87 $ 46.90 $ 46.86 Average price (per Mcfe)............................ $ 2.88 $ 6.99 $ 3.64 $ 3.27 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)................................................. $ 3.36 Production taxes.......................................... $ 1,928 $ 1,664 $ 138 $ 3,730 Gathering and transportation....................... $ 10,962 $ 1,279 $ 187 $ 12,428 Lease operating........................................... $ 16,748 $ 10,956 $ 977 $ 28,681 Production taxes (per Mcfe)....................... $ 0.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.07 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)..... $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 Lease operating (per Mcfe)......................... $ 0.33 $ 2.12 $ 1.83 $ 0.51 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold........................... $ 1,426 $ 521 $ — $ 1,947 Development drilling.............................. 120,856 705 — 121,561 Other development.................................. 4,382 1,485 435 6,302 Total...................................................... $ 126,664 $ 2,711 $ 435 $ 129,810

