08/11/2018 13:50:00

Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insmed, Service Corporation International, EPR Properties, Nielsen Holdings Plc, NiSource, and Criteo S.A — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM), Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Nielsen Holdings Plc (NYSE:NLSN), NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI), and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

INSM DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=INSM

SCI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SCI

EPR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EPR

NLSN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NLSN

NI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NI

CRTO DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CRTO

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM), Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Nielsen Holdings Plc (NYSE:NLSN), NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI), and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

INSMED, INC. (INSM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Insmed's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.77 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Insmed, Inc. (INSM) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=INSM

-----------------------------------------

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL (SCI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Service Corporation International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Service Corporation International reported revenue of $778.79MM vs $731.35MM (up 6.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.30 (up 26.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Service Corporation International reported revenue of $3,095.03MM vs $3,031.14MM (up 2.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.91 vs $0.92 (up 216.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.99 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Service Corporation International (SCI) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SCI

-----------------------------------------

EPR PROPERTIES (EPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

EPR Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, EPR Properties reported revenue of $176.41MM vs $151.40MM (up 16.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $0.77 (up 49.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EPR Properties reported revenue of $575.99MM vs $493.24MM (up 16.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.29 vs $3.17 (up 3.79%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.42 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full EPR Properties (EPR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EPR

-----------------------------------------

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nielsen Holdings Plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Nielsen Holdings Plc reported revenue of $1,600.00MM vs $1,641.00MM (down 2.50%) and basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.41 (down 34.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nielsen Holdings Plc reported revenue of $6,572.00MM vs $6,309.00MM (up 4.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $1.40 (down 14.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.02 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NLSN

-----------------------------------------

NISOURCE, INC (NI) REPORT OVERVIEW

NiSource's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NiSource reported revenue of $895.00MM vs $917.00MM (down 2.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.95 vs $0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NiSource reported revenue of $4,874.60MM vs $4,492.50MM (up 8.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.39 vs $1.03 (down 62.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.36 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full NiSource, Inc (NI) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NI

-----------------------------------------

CRITEO S.A. (CRTO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Criteo S.A's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Criteo S.A reported revenue of $528.87MM vs $563.97MM (down 6.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.30 (down 13.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Criteo S.A reported revenue of $2,296.69MM vs $1,799.15MM (up 27.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.30 (up 7.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.50 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Criteo S.A. (CRTO) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CRTO

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that’s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

