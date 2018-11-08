Crown Crafts Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

Sales for the quarter increase 24.8%

Net income increases 149.5% for the quarter

Gross margin improves for the quarter and year-to-date periods

Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share

GONZALES, La., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today reported results for the fiscal 2019 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2018.

“We are pleased to report our second quarter performance, which includes a 24.8% increase in sales, along with considerable improvements in gross margin and net income,” said E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the past twelve months, we have navigated unusually challenging retail conditions, including the bankruptcy and liquidation of one of our largest customers. Throughout these challenges, we maintained a strong financial position, while pursuing opportunities through acquisition, product innovation and new distribution channels. We are very encouraged by the second quarter results, which reflect the impact of those initiatives, and we remain excited about our future prospects for profitable growth.”

“With our continuing evolution as a company, we saw a need to update our brand identity in order to serve as a representation of our growth and our relevance in this shifting industry,” Chestnut continued. “We have already introduced a new Crown Crafts logo and will be launching a new website and refreshed digital presence later this year. In addition, two of our subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc. and Hamco, Inc., are in the process of being formally rebranded and renamed NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., respectively. We believe these changes better reflect the breadth of the Crown Crafts portfolio and more clearly convey the value of our brands to consumers and our retail partners.”

Financial Results

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $1.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, on net sales of $20.5 million, compared with net income of $725,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, on net sales of $16.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross profit for the current year quarter increased to 31.0% of net sales from 30.5% of net sales in the prior year quarter.

For the six-month fiscal period, net income was $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, on net sales of $36.0 million, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, on net sales of $30.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018. Gross profit for the six-month period was 29.2% of net sales, up from 28.6% in the prior-year period.

During the current year-to-date period, the Company incurred $210,000 in pre-tax expenses to move Sassy-branded inventory from Grand Rapids, Michigan to the Company’s facility in Compton, California. On an after-tax basis, these costs negatively affected the year-to-date period by $161,000. In the prior year, the Company recorded certain post-tax expenses totaling $405,000 and $483,000 in the three and six-month periods of fiscal year 2018, respectively, which did not reoccur in fiscal year 2019.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A common stock of $0.08 per share, which will be paid on January 4, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2018. “We are pleased to once again reward our stockholders for their continued support with a dividend payment,” Chestnut said.

Conference Call

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com . For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com .

CROWN CRAFTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

In thousands, except percentages and per share data

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2018 October 1, 2017 September 30, 2018 October 1, 2017 Net sales $ 20,536 $ 16,461 $ 35,996 $ 30,108 Gross profit 6,370 5,022 10,498 8,624 Gross profit percentage 31.0 % 30.5 % 29.2 % 28.6 % Income from operations 2,543 1,215 2,986 1,916 Income before income tax expense 2,456 1,225 2,800 1,946 Income tax expense 647 500 727 703 Net income 1,809 725 2,073 1,243 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.12 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 10,086 10,074 10,078 10,059 Diluted 10,088 10,078 10,080 10,067

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

In thousands

September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) April 1, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 154 $ 215 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 16,658 18,498 Inventories 19,780 19,788 Total current assets 37,855 39,754 Finite-lived intangible assets - net 6,858 7,272 Goodwill 7,125 7,125 Total assets $ 54,291 $ 56,581 Total current liabilities 8,912 6,788 Long-term debt 4,378 9,458 Shareholders’ equity 39,879 39,318 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 54,291 $ 56,581