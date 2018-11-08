08/11/2018 17:15:02

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable February 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2018.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

Email:  ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

CTS_logo_rgb.jpg

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend
CTS Corporation 28.20 0.0% Stock price unchanged

