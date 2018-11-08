CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable February 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2018.

