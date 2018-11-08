DeNA Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

TOKYO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeNA Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 2432) today announced its IFRS and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. DeNA reported quarterly IFRS revenue of 34.3 billion yen, IFRS operating profit of 5.6 billion yen and non-GAAP operating profit excluding the seasonal sports business of 2.4 billion yen.

“Investment in new businesses is proceeding according to plan, however, our second quarter financial performance was behind our expectations for full year guidance,” said Isao Moriyasu, President and CEO of DeNA. “Also, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars have shown strong performance, reaching a team record high stadium attendance of over 2 million people this season.”

Investment in new businesses is proceeding according to plan

TaxiBell has seen good performance for dispatches and repeat usage in existing service areas, and plan to roll out service to Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe areas going forward

In the Sports Business, accumulated attendance of Yokohama DeNA BayStars home games reached over 2 million, which is a team record

Recent Developments and Strategic Initiatives

DeNA & Tencent Games are planning to partner for the Japanese launch of Tencent’s Arena of Valor, and pre-registration began on November 6

New Nintendo partnership title in the Mario Kart franchise, Mario Kart Tour, expected to be released during FY2018

Preferred Networks & PFDeNA have launched a joint research project to develop a deep learning-based system to detect 14 types of cancers with a drop of blood, with the aim of creating a business in 2021

Financial Summary

(In billion yen)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 QoQ YoY Revenue (IFRS) 34.3 33.9 36.9 1 % (7 %) Operating p rofit IFRS 5.6 5.1 7.3 9 % (23 %) Non-GAAP 5.4 4.6 7.2 19 % (25 %) Non-GAAP excl. Sports 2.4 2.2 5.1 12 % (52 %) Profit before t ax (IFRS) 6.7 7.5 8.0 (11 %) (17 %) Profit for the period at tributable to owners of the parent (IFRS) 4.4 5.2 5.0 (15 %) (12 %)

Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

Non-GAAP

Operating profit: 15.5 billion yen*

IFRS

Revenue: 150.0 billion yen

Operating profit: 15.5 billion yen*

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 11.0 billion yen

*Assumptions for the FY2018 full year consolidated financial guidance for operating profit:

The approx. 10.7 billion yen in profit recognized from the cumulative amount of the exchange differences related to the overseas subsidiaries in FY2017 is a non-recurring item (IFRS)

Expect operating profit for the Game Business at least at the level of FY2017

Pursue more proactive investment in focus areas in New Businesses and Others

IFRS to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In billion yen)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 QoQ YoY IFRS Operating profit 5.6 5.1 7.3 9 % (23 %) Reconciliation Account adjustments related to seasonality, net (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) - - Acquisition and restructuring related, net 0.0 0.0 0.3 - - Sales and disposition related gain (loss) - (0.4 ) (0.1 ) - - Non-GAAP Operating profit 5.4 4.6 7.2 19 % (25 %) Operating profit excl. Sports 2.4 2.2 5.1 12 % (52 %)

About DeNA

DeNA (pronounced “D-N-A”) develops and operates a broad range of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. Founded in 1999, DeNA is headquartered in Tokyo with over 2,000 employees. DeNA's aim is to delight and impact the world through the use of the internet and AI. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena.com/intl/.

The information and data contained within this press release have been determined based on information available as of November 8, 2018. DeNA disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information and data, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our opinions and information available as of November 8, 2018, and involve uncertainty. Please be aware that the actual performance data and similar information are subject to influence from diverse factors, and may differ from the forecasts presented herein.

