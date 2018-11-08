08/11/2018 15:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, November 8

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

8 November 2018

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise that on 7 November 2018, a number of transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) on behalf of directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc and the company secretary of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc (“Mondi Shares”) using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares (“Matching Shares”).

There follow notification forms for two directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, a notification form for the Company Secretary of Mondi plc is also included. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameAndrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£18.32952916

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16

£18.329529

e)Date of transaction2018-11-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

   

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameJohn Lindahl

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusGroup Technical and Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£18.32952918

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

18

£18.329529

e)Date of transaction2018-11-07
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange XLON

   

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameJenny Hampshire

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusCompany Secretary of Mondi plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£18.32952916

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16

£18.329529

e)Date of transaction2018-11-07
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange XLON

