MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

8 November 2018

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise that on 7 November 2018, a number of transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) on behalf of directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc and the company secretary of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc (“Mondi Shares”) using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares (“Matching Shares”).

There follow notification forms for two directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, a notification form for the Company Secretary of Mondi plc is also included. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

