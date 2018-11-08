08/11/2018 15:28:00

Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend

PR Newswire

London, November 8

8 November 2018

 

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

 

Re:         Dividend Announcement

 

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 October 2018 as follows:

 

                Ex Dividend Date             15 November 2018

                Record Date                       16 November 2018

                Payment Date                   30 November 2018

                Dividend per Share         0.5 pence (Sterling)

 

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

