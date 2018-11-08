08/11/2018 11:33:34

Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results

  • Net Loss of $48.9 million for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income of $120.0 million for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (Nasdaq: ESGR) filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC earlier today, reporting its earnings and financial position for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Enstar reported consolidated net losses of $16.0 million (or $0.74 per fully diluted ordinary share) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to consolidated net earnings of $39.0 million (or $1.99 per fully diluted ordinary share) for the three months ended September 30, 2017, and consolidated net losses of $48.9 million (or $2.39 per fully diluted ordinary share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to consolidated net earnings of $183.9 million (or $9.42 per fully diluted ordinary share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP operating loss1 was $2.5 million (or $0.12 per fully diluted ordinary share1) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $34.8 million (or $1.78 per fully diluted ordinary share) for the three months ended September 30, 2017, and non-GAAP operating income of $120.0 million (or $5.81 per fully diluted ordinary share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $147.2 million (or $7.54 per fully diluted ordinary share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Enstar's ordinary shareholders' equity at September 30, 2018 amounted to $3,505.4 million (or $161.10 per fully diluted ordinary share), compared to $3,136.7 million (or $159.19 per fully diluted ordinary share) at December 31, 2017. The Form 10-Q, which is available on Enstar's website, www.enstargroup.com, contains a more detailed description of Enstar's business and financial results.

1 Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per fully diluted ordinary share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures (net earnings (loss) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders and diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share, respectively) are provided below, and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items is included later in this press release.

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group, with over $15.1 billion in assets, that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 80 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar’s active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd’s Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to presenting net earnings (losses) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders and diluted earnings (losses) per ordinary share determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that presenting non-GAAP operating income (loss) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders and diluted non-GAAP operating income (loss) per ordinary share, non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, provides investors with valuable measures of our performance.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) excludes: (i) net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on fixed maturity investments and funds held - directly managed, (ii) change in fair value of insurance contracts for which we have elected the fair value option, (iii) gain (loss) on sale of subsidiaries, (vi) net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, (v) tax effect of these adjustments where applicable, and (vi) attribution of share of adjustments to noncontrolling interest where applicable. We eliminate the impact of net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on fixed maturity investments and funds held - directly managed and change in fair value of insurance contracts for which we have elected the fair value option because these items are subject to significant fluctuations in fair value from period to period, driven primarily by market conditions and general economic conditions, and therefore their impact on our earnings is not reflective of the performance of our core operations.  We eliminate the impact of gain (loss) on sale of subsidiaries and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations as these are non-recurring rather than being reflective of the performance of our core operations.

Further, we believe these non-GAAP measures enable readers of the consolidated financial statements to more easily analyze our results in a manner more aligned with the manner in which Enstar's management analyzes our underlying performance. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, which may be defined and calculated differently by other companies, improves the understanding of the our consolidated results of operations. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders is calculated by the addition or subtraction of certain items from within our consolidated statements of earnings to or from net earnings (loss) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as illustrated in the table below:

    
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended 

 

September 30,

 

September 30, 

 

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

  
 

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except

share and per share data)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders$(15,965) $38,993  $(48,931) $183,859 
Adjustments:           
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on fixed maturity investments and funds held - directly managed (1)24,531  1,493  227,333  (54,331)
Change in fair value of insurance contracts for which we have elected the fair value option(9,107) (10,504) (32,115) (9,254)
Loss on sale of subsidiary  6,740    16,349 
Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations  (3,765)   325 
Tax effects of adjustments (2)(1,207) 752  (17,167) 4,170 
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest (3)(799) 1,083  (9,089) 6,056 
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders (4)$(2,547) $34,792  $120,031  $147,174 
        
Diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share$(0.74) $1.99  $(2.39) $9.42 
Adjustments:       
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on fixed maturity investments and funds held - directly managed (1)1.14  0.08  11.02  (2.79)
Change in fair value of insurance contracts for which we have elected the fair value option(0.42) (0.54) (1.55) (0.47)
Loss on sale of subsidiary  0.34    0.84 
Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations  (0.19)   0.02 
Tax effects of adjustments (2)(0.06) 0.04  (0.83) 0.21 
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest (3)(0.04) 0.06  (0.44) 0.31 
Diluted non-GAAP operating income (loss) per ordinary share (4)$(0.12) $1.78  $5.81  $7.54 
        
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted21,665,356  19,559,168  20,653,544  19,515,987 

(1) Represents the net realized and unrealized gains and losses related to fixed maturity securities.Our fixed maturity securities are held directly on our balance sheet and also within the "Funds held - directly managed" balance. The changes in the value of these managed funds held balances are described in our financial statement notes as: (i) funds held - directly managed, (ii) embedded derivative on funds held - directly managed, and (iii) the fair value option on funds held - directly managed. Refer to Note 5 - "Investments"  in the notes to our consolidated financial statements included within Item 1 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further details on our net realized and unrealized gains and losses.

(2) Represents an aggregation of the tax expense or benefit associated with the specific country to which the pre-tax adjustment relates, calculated at the applicable jurisdictional tax rate.

(3)  Represents the impact of the adjustments on the net  earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest associated with the specific subsidiaries to which the adjustments relate.

(4)  Non-GAAP financial measure.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for the year ended  December 31, 2017 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Guy Bowker

Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645

enstar.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
25
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
07 Nov
VWS
13:55 MHI Vestas kan nu lægge endnu en fast og ubetinget kontrakt i ordrebogen, efter at alle detalj..
14
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
3
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
4
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
5
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:25
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within AbbVie, Ducommun, Life Storage, NMI, Church & Dwight Co., and Lumentum — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:22
Issue of Equity
12:20
Kratos Receives $15.2 Million in Unmanned Drone System Contract Awards
12:20
THC Therapeutics Announces The US Patent office is granting a patent for their Cannabis Dryer
12:20
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Everbridge, Government Properties Income Trust, National General, CF Industries, AAON, and Celestica — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
12:17
The Movie Studio Releases New Titles on Comcast XFINITY On Demand
12:15
L Brands Reports October 2018 Sales; Updates Third Quarter Earnings Guidance
12:15
Intelligent Systems Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
12:15
Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 12:41:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-08 13:41:26 - 2018-11-08 12:41:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY