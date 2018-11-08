FibroGen Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

—Roxadustat New Drug Applications under Review in China and Japan—

—Phase 3 Clinical Trials in IPF and Pancreatic Cancer to Initiate in First Quarter 2019—

Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN), a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“With new drug applications for roxadustat in anemia associated with chronic kidney disease supported by positive Phase 3 results and under review in China and Japan, we look forward to the upcoming reporting of topline clinical results, pooled safety data and submitting our U.S. NDA,” said Thomas B. Neff, FibroGen’s Chief Executive Officer. “For pamrevlumab, our proprietary anti-fibrotic and anti-fibroproliferative therapeutic candidate, we are initiating Phase 3 studies in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and in unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer, in the first quarter of 2019.”

Recent Developments and Highlights

Roxadustat for

Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

in the U.S./EU

Topline Phase 3 clinical results anticipated for the fourth quarter of this year

Pooled MACE analysis results and submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) anticipated in the first half of 2019

Astellas reported positive topline efficacy and safety results from the first global trial, ALPS, a Phase 3 placebo-controlled study evaluating roxadustat in non-dialysis-dependent CKD anemia patients in September 2018

Astellas also completed its global trial, PYRENEES, a Phase 3 study in dialysis patients

Roxadustat for Anemia in CKD in China

Roxadustat NDA approval for the treatment of dialysis-dependent CKD is anticipated by year-end 2018, followed by approval in CKD non dialysis

Clinical results from two Phase 3 studies conducted in China were presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2018 annual meeting in October

Roxadustat for Anemia in CKD in Japan

Astellas NDA for roxadustat was filed with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for anemia associated with dialysis-dependent CKD, triggering a $15 million milestone payment to FibroGen

Astellas announced positive topline results from the four Phase 3 dialysis-dependent studies that support the Japan NDA

Clinical results from two of the four Japan Phase 3 trials in dialysis-dependent patients were presented at the ASN Kidney Week 2018: A Phase 3 trial in peritoneal dialysis patients was presented in an oral session A Phase 3 darbepoetin alfa controlled study in stable hemodialysis patients previously treated with ESA was presented in a clinical late-breaking poster session

One of two non-dialysis-dependent Phase 3 studies supporting approval for non-dialysis is now completed

Pamrevlumab for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Clinical and preclinical data presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress (ERS) 2018 and 20th International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis (ICLAF) 2018

Fast Track designation received from the FDA

Plan to start a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial with a primary endpoint of change in forced vital capacity (FVC) from baseline in approximately 500 patients, in the first quarter of 2019

Pamrevlumab for Pancreatic Cancer

On track to start a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating pamrevlumab in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a neoadjuvant therapy for unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) in approximately 260 patients in the first quarter of 2019

Corporate and Financial

Net loss for the third quarter was $42.6 million, or ($0.50) per share, compared to $24.5 million, or ($0.32) per share, for the same period in 2017

At September 30, 2018, FibroGen had $722.6 million of cash, cash equivalents, investments, restricted time deposits, and receivables

The weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net loss per share was 84.5 million shares and 75.9 million shares for the third quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Total shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018 were 84.8 million shares

Conference Call and Webcast Details

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat (FG-4592) is a first-in-class, orally administered small molecule currently in global Phase 3 clinical development as a potential therapy for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is a hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) that promotes erythropoiesis through increasing endogenous erythropoietin, improving iron regulation, and reducing hepcidin. Administration of roxadustat has been shown to induce coordinated erythropoiesis – increasing red blood cell count while maintaining plasma erythropoietin levels within or near normal physiologic range in multiple subpopulations of CKD patients, including in the presence of inflammation and without a need for supplemental intravenous iron.

FibroGen and collaboration partners are pursuing four approval pathways in major jurisdictions to prepare for commercialization worldwide:

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.

AstraZeneca and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, and other markets in the Americas and in Australia/New Zealand as well as Southeast Asia.

FibroGen and its partners have completed 35 Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies. The Phase 2 clinical studies have consistently demonstrated anemia correction and maintenance of hemoglobin levels in multiple subpopulations across a wide spectrum of CKD patients.

Globally, the Phase 3 program encompasses a total of 15 Phase 3 studies of roxadustat in both non-dialysis-dependent and dialysis-dependent CKD patients to support independent regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China. To date, positive topline results have been announced for seven of the Phase 3 studies, with two supporting the China NDA for treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis, four supporting the Japan NDA for treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis, and one supporting the U.S./EU submissions. The China and Japan NDAs are both under review by the respective regulatory agencies.

Roxadustat is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in the U.S. and in Phase 2/3 development for MDS in China.

About Pamrevlumab

Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab is advancing towards Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in each of these indications, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Pamrevlumab has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer. Across all trials, pamrevlumab has consistently demonstrated a good safety and tolerability profile to date. For information about pamrevlumab studies currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, completing worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), with a New Drug Application (NDA) currently under review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Our partner Astellas submitted a NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis in Japan and currently under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is advancing towards Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com .

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (1) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 566,722 $ 673,658 Short-term investments 86,009 62,060 Accounts receivable 23,187 8,452 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,865 4,800 Total current assets 678,783 748,970 Restricted time deposits 5,181 5,181 Long-term investments 40,602 10,506 Property and equipment, net 127,908 129,476 Other assets 3,167 4,517 Total assets $ 855,641 $ 898,650 Liabilities, stockholders ’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,131 $ 5,509 Accrued liabilities 52,598 63,781 Deferred revenue 37,697 16,670 Total current liabilities 100,426 85,960 Long-term portion of lease financing obligations 97,323 97,763 Product development obligations 16,948 17,244 Deferred rent 3,197 3,657 Deferred revenue, net of current 136,874 138,241 Other long-term liabilities 10,291 8,047 Total liabilities 365,059 350,912 Total stockholders’ equity 471,311 528,467 Non-controlling interests 19,271 19,271 Total equity 490,582 547,738 Total liabilities, stockholders ’ equity and non-controlling interests $ 855,641 $ 898,650

The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2017 are recast from audited financial statements to reflect the adoption of the new revenue standards as of January 1, 2018.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 (1) 2018 2017 (1) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: License revenue $ — $ 9,933 $ 14,323 $ 9,933 Development and other revenue 29,027 30,617 90,580 90,327 Total revenue 29,027 40,550 104,903 100,260 Operating expenses: Research and development 56,443 50,336 165,555 144,049 General and administrative 15,356 12,953 45,961 37,908 Total operating expenses 71,799 63,289 211,516 181,957 Loss from operations (42,772 ) (22,739 ) (106,613 ) (81,697 ) Interest and other, net: Interest expense (2,739 ) (2,769 ) (8,257 ) (7,901 ) Interest income and other, net 3,079 1,106 7,796 2,783 Total interest and other, net 340 (1,663 ) (461 ) (5,118 ) Loss before income taxes (42,432 ) (24,402 ) (107,074 ) (86,815 ) Provision for income taxes 124 57 299 166 Net loss $ (42,556 ) (24,459 ) $ (107,373 ) $ (86,981 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net loss per share - basic and diluted 84,508 75,891 83,713 69,899

The condensed consolidated statements of operations amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 are recast from unaudited financial statements to reflect the adoption of the new revenue standards as of January 1, 2018.

