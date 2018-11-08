08/11/2018 13:41:05

FTE Networks to Attend 4th Annual ROTH Corporate Access Day in New York on November 14th, 2018

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTE Networks Inc. (NYSE American: FTNW) ("FTE" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and intelligent buildings, today announced that it will participate in the 4th Annual ROTH Technology Corporate Access Day. The conference is being held on November 14, 2018 at the Kimberly Hotel in New York, NY. 

Michael Palleschi, President and CEO of FTE, will attend the conference on November 14, 2018 and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. (“FTE”) is a leading provider of innovation technology. We enable adaptive and efficient smart network connectivity platforms, infrastructure and buildings. FTE provides end-to-end design, build, and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks, data centers, residential and commercial properties. We create transformative smart platforms and buildings. FTE’s services are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of leading-edge projects and services. The Company works with Fortune 100/500 companies, including some of the world’s leading Telecommunications and IT Services Providers as well as REITs and Media Providers.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Contact:

Kirstin Gooldy

FTE Networks, Inc.

Phone: (877) 850-4308

Email: ir@ftenet.com

               

Investor Contact:

Ted Haberfield 

MZ Group

Phone: (760) 755-2716

Email: thaberfield@mzgroup.us

