Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Summary

Operating loss of $4.9 million, compared to operating loss of $6.0 million in third quarter 2017.

Net loss of $4.5 million, compared to net loss of $12.9 million in third quarter 2017.

Cash of $12.4 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to $5.6 million as of December 31, 2017.

Third Quarter Highlights

Effective July 9, 2018, the Company appointed Jennifer Laux as Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Laux brings to Helius extensive experience in leading successful global commercialization strategies and new product launches.

On September 4, 2018, the Company announced the submission of its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™), an investigational medical device. The Company is pursuing de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device for the treatment of balance deficit due to mild- to moderate traumatic brain injury (“TBI”).

On September 19, 2018, the Company announced that it has partnered with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, a leading U.S. neurorehabilitation center located in Columbus, Ohio, to establish its first Clinical Experience Program for the PoNS Treatment.

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

On October 2, 2018, the Company announced it has entered into an agreement with HealthTech Connex, Inc. to develop and manage neuroplasticity clinics in Canada.

On October 22, 2018, the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuroHabilitation Corporation, received authorization from Health Canada to market its PoNS device, a Class II medical device in Canada. The Health Canada Medical Device License certifies that the PoNS device meets all Canadian safety, effectiveness, and quality requirements. The Company may now market its PoNS Treatment as an adjunct to physical therapy for balance deficit in patients with mild-to-moderate TBI.

On October 24, 2018, the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuroHabilitation Corporation, has partnered with Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, New York. This partnership will enable the Company to implement its second Clinical Experience Program for its investigational PoNS Treatment.

“During the third quarter, Helius made exciting progress on our regulatory strategy with the goal of bringing our innovative PoNS Treatment to market for the treatment of balance deficit in patients with mild-to-moderate TBI,” said Helius’ CEO, Philippe Deschamps. “Most importantly, we submitted our request for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of our PoNS device to the FDA and submitted an application to Health Canada for a Class II Medical Device License. We received our Health Canada Class II Medical Device License in October 2018, enabling us to market the PoNS device as an adjunct to physical therapy for balance deficit in patients with mild-to-moderate TBI.”

Mr. Deschamps continued, “In tandem with our regulatory strategy, we are focused on key activities to prepare for the launch of our PoNS Treatment, including the establishment of our commercial infrastructure in Canada and the pursuit of our pre-regulatory clearance activities in the U.S. By executing on these key activities, we aim to bring our innovative PoNS Treatment to market as efficiently and effectively as possible, improve the lives of patients and their loved ones and address the large global unmet need for balance deficit due to TBI in addition to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 decreased $1.1 million, or 18% year-over-year, to $4.9 million, compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses in the third quarter was driven by a decrease of $1.5 million, or 39% year-over-year, in research and development expenses, due to reduced clinical trial expenses and product development costs, offset partially by an increase of $0.4 million, or 19% year-over-year, in general and administrative expenses, primarily due to higher wages and salaries as well as increased consulting expenses relating to the Company’s commercial infrastructure build out.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2018 decreased $1.1 million, or 18% year-over-year, to $4.9 million, compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Total other income (expense) for the third quarter of 2018 increased $7.3 million year-over-year to an income of $0.4 million, compared to an expense of $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase in total other income (expense) was driven primarily by the change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, which was a gain of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a loss of $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The change in fair value of the Company’s derivative financial instruments was primarily attributable to the change in our stock price, volatility and the number of derivative financial instruments being measured during the period, as the Company reclassified non-employee stock options previously recorded as derivative financial instruments to equity.

The increase in total other income (expense) was also driven by the change in foreign exchange gain (loss), which resulted in a gain of $1,000 for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The change in foreign exchange gain (loss) was primarily due to the amount of Canadian dollars held at the end of each reporting period, coupled with the change in the Company’s functional currency from the Canadian Dollar to the U.S. Dollar. The change in functional currency was accounted for prospectively from April 1, 2018 and financial statements prior to and including the period ended March 31, 2018 have not been restated for the change in functional currency.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 decreased $8.4 million, or 65% year-over-year, to $4.5 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.67 per basic and diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2017. Weighted average shares used to compute basic net loss per share were 23.4 million and 19.2 million for the third quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share were 23.8 million and 19.2 million for the third quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Nine

Months

2018 Financial Results

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased $4.4 million, or 26% year-over-year, to $21.4 million, compared to $17.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in operating expenses in the period was driven primarily by an increase of $7.8 million, or 133% year-over-year, in general and administrative expenses. The increase in general and administrative expenses was largely due to higher stock-based compensation expense, which was primarily the result of the change in the Company’s functional currency, along with increased legal and other professional services expenses. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was offset partially by a decrease of $3.3 million, or 30% year-over-year, in research and development expenses, primarily due to reduced clinical trial expenses.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased $4.4 million, or 26% year-over-year, to $21.4 million, compared to operating loss of $17.0 million in the prior year period.

Total other expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 decreased $5.2 million, or 71% year-over-year, to $2.1 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in total other expense was driven primarily by the change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, which was a loss of $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to a loss of $5.5 million in the prior year period. The change in fair value of the Company’s derivative financial instruments was primarily attributable to the change in our stock price, volatility and the number of derivative financial instruments being measured during the period. The year-over-year decrease in total other expense was also driven by the change in foreign exchange gain (loss), which resulted in a gain of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 decreased approximately $0.8 million, or 3% year-over-year, to $23.5 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of $24.3 million, or $1.32 per basic and diluted common share, in the prior year period. Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share were 22.2 million and 18.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash of approximately $12.4 million, compared to $5.6 million at December 31, 2017. The Company had no debt outstanding at September 30, 2018.

The increase in cash during the period was driven primarily by $21.7 million of cash provided by financing activities, which was comprised of $17.1 million in net proceeds received in connection with the sale of common stock and accompanying warrants in a public offering in April 2018 and $4.6 million in proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants. The increase in cash during the period was partially offset by net cash used in operating activities of $14.5 million and net cash used in investing activities of $0.4 million.

Conference Call

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an investigational, non-invasive, medical device in the US currently under review by the US Food & Drug Administration for clearance to improve balance in patients following a mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mTBI) when combined with targeted physical therapy. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the US. PoNS is a licensed class II medical device in Canada.

PoNS Treatment is the first and only tongue-delivered neuromodulation that combines stimulation of cranial nerves with physical and cognitive therapy to restore lost neurological function. The Company’s trials investigating the PoNS in traumatic brain injury are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Except for share data, amounts in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 12,397 $ 5,562 Receivables 41 704 Inventory 197 — Prepaid expenses 100 352 Total current assets 12,735 6,618 Property and equipment, net 558 173 Other assets 18 18 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,311 $ 6,809 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,186 $ 3,479 Accrued liabilities 1,304 1,242 Derivative financial instruments 14,278 9,578 Total current liabilities 17,768 14,299 TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,768 14,299 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2018; no preferred stock authorized as of December 31, 2017 — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 23,378,246 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 23 — Class A common stock, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 20,178,226 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 — 52,230 Additional paid-in capital 86,280 6,602 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (883 ) 47 Accumulated deficit (89,877 ) (66,369 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (4,457 ) (7,490 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 13,311 $ 6,809

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Amounts in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 2,309 $ 3,798 $ 7,781 $ 11,121 General and administrative 2,581 2,172 13,632 5,862 Total operating expenses 4,890 5,970 21,413 16,983 Operating loss (4,890 ) (5,970 ) (21,413 ) (16,983 ) Other income (expense): Other income 4 — 63 — Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments 368 (5,960 ) (3,356 ) (5,452 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1 (1,008 ) 1,198 (1,860 ) Total other income (expense) 373 (6,968 ) (2,095 ) (7,312 ) Net loss (4,517 ) (12,938 ) (23,508 ) (24,295 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (96 ) 1,266 (930 ) 1,916 Comprehensive loss $ (4,613 ) $ (11,672 ) $ (24,438 ) $ (22,379 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.32 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 23,377,941 19,225,057 22,221,667 18,368,973 Diluted 23,845,498 19,225,057 22,221,667 18,368,973

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (23,508 ) $ (24,295 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments 3,356 5,452 Stock-based compensation expense 7,245 1,464 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,262 ) 1,758 Depreciation expense 40 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 663 (530 ) Inventory (197 ) — Prepaid expenses 252 366 Other assets — (18 ) Accounts payable (1,274 ) 1,471 Accrued liabilities 209 86 Net cash used in operating activities (14,476 ) (14,239 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (425 ) (181 ) Net cash used in investing activities (425 ) (181 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and accompanying warrants 18,400 14,547 Share issuance costs (1,345 ) (1,248 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants 4,637 911 Net cash provided by financing activities 21,692 14,210 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 44 158 Net increase (decrease) in cash 6,835 (52 ) Cash at beginning of period 5,562 2,669 Cash at end of period $ 12,397 $ 2,617

