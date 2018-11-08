ImageWare® Systems’ GVID® Biometric Platform Selected to Secure Global Cloud Authentication for a24.io

LONDON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. ( OTCQB: IWSY ), a leader in mobile and cloud-based two-factor, multi-factor, and biometric multi-modal authentication and identity management solutions, today announced a distribution and integration partnership with leading global secure cloud provider a24.io.

The a24.io Secure Global Cloud spans the network, data centers and equipment installed at client premises - anywhere in the world - to ensure a secure, high performance and supported environment from the edge of your LAN directly into a private / public hybrid cloud. This solution, combined with mission critical application hosting and the ability to access 3rd party cloud applications, makes data transport fast and secure, to give companies a real edge. Customers include Cisco, IBM and Fusion Sports.

Terry Warren, CEO of a24.io, stated, “Simplifying and securing the authentication process is critical to the success of both on premise and cloud resources. After an extensive search, we chose ImageWare Systems’ GoVerifyID® (GVID) platform to secure the a24.io ecosystem as well as our customers’. GVID now allows us the freedom to choose the appropriate authentication method on a per user basis, from two-factor authentication (2FA) through multi-factor authentication (MFA) without any further integration effort needed. If a user’s access requirements change, we can readily update their profile on the fly to enable or disable the usable authentication methods. This level of security and control is unprecedented in the market today.

“We’re targeting several new market segments, and anticipate first deployments in calendar Q1,” concluded Warren.

ImageWare’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Jim Miller , commented, “The a24.io partnership marks an important entry into the UK market with a highly regarded organization with a global reach. We are equally enthused to also work with a24.io throughout North America and Asia. The company has aggressive growth plans and we look forward to material revenues beginning in Q1.”

About a24.io.

a24.io is a global cloud computing business that has expanded from its 2006 origins in Tokyo with a commitment to service, accountability and continuous improvement as part of the company DNA. Since 2017 the company has taken intellectual property developed by Advantage24 in Japan and created a UK headquartered business with global network and data center infrastructure across 3 key regions – Asia, EMEA and US. a24.io provides network and platform design, security technologies and implementation services. For more information please visit https://a24.io/ .

About ImageWare

®

Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric and multi-factor authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Portland, Oregon; Ottawa, Ontario; Tokyo, Japan; and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://iwsinc.com/ and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

