08/11/2018 13:36:00

ImageWare® Systems’ GVID® Biometric Platform Selected to Secure Global Cloud Authentication for a24.io

LONDON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based two-factor, multi-factor, and biometric multi-modal authentication and identity management solutions, today announced a distribution and integration partnership with leading global secure cloud provider a24.io.

The a24.io Secure Global Cloud spans the network, data centers and equipment installed at client premises - anywhere in the world - to ensure a secure, high performance and supported environment from the edge of your LAN directly into a private / public hybrid cloud. This solution, combined with mission critical application hosting and the ability to access 3rd party cloud applications, makes data transport fast and secure, to give companies a real edge. Customers include Cisco, IBM and Fusion Sports.

Terry Warren, CEO

of a24.io, stated, “Simplifying and securing the authentication process is critical to the success of both on premise and cloud resources. After an extensive search, we chose ImageWare Systems’ GoVerifyID® (GVID) platform to secure the a24.io ecosystem as well as our customers’. GVID now allows us the freedom to choose the appropriate authentication method on a per user basis, from two-factor authentication (2FA) through multi-factor authentication (MFA) without any further integration effort needed. If a user’s access requirements change, we can readily update their profile on the fly to enable or disable the usable authentication methods. This level of security and control is unprecedented in the market today.

“We’re targeting several new market segments, and anticipate first deployments in calendar Q1,” concluded Warren.   

ImageWare’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Jim Miller, commented, “The a24.io partnership marks an important entry into the UK market with a highly regarded organization with a global reach. We are equally enthused to also work with a24.io throughout North America and Asia. The company has aggressive growth plans and we look forward to material revenues beginning in Q1.”

About a24.io.

a24.io is a global cloud computing business that has expanded from its 2006 origins in Tokyo with a commitment to service, accountability and continuous improvement as part of the company DNA. Since 2017 the company has taken intellectual property developed by Advantage24 in Japan and created a UK headquartered business with global network and data center infrastructure across 3 key regions – Asia, EMEA and US. a24.io provides network and platform design, security technologies and implementation services. For more information please visit https://a24.io/.

About ImageWare

®

Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric and multi-factor authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Portland, Oregon; Ottawa, Ontario; Tokyo, Japan; and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://iwsinc.com/ and follow us on TwitterLinkedInYouTube and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

A24.io Media contacts

Simon Lavers

0333 987 4147

pr@a24.io

IWSY Investor Relations Contact              

Harvey Bibicoff, CEO                               

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.                                                    

818.379.8500 harvey@bibimac.com

ImageWare_official_Logo (1) copy RGB (1).png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
25
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
13:59
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
15
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
07 Nov
VWS
13:55 MHI Vestas kan nu lægge endnu en fast og ubetinget kontrakt i ordrebogen, efter at alle detalj..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:59
Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference
13:56
Spectrum Global Solutions Awarded Over $1Million in New Purchase Orders for Carrier Services
13:55
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for the 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
13:55
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MYR Group, L.B. Foster, The Habit Restaurants, Viper Energy Partners LP, Twin Disc, and Dynavax Technologies — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
13:50
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insmed, Service Corporation International, EPR Properties, Nielsen Holdings Plc, NiSource, and Criteo S.A — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
13:48
Novelion Therapeutics Subsidiary Enters Into Term Loan Agreement and Novelion Provides Business Update
13:48
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
13:48
Marijuana Legalization Commentary From CEO of MJ Munchies (NGTF), Owners of Half-Baked Brand
13:46
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 14:16:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-08 15:16:30 - 2018-11-08 14:16:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY