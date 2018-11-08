08/11/2018 17:21:00

Issue of Equity

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

London, November 8

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

8 November 2018

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 18 December 2017.  

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 2655.00 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.8%.  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 7 November 2018 was 2633.39 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 197,477 shares under this block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 51,590,278 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 51,590,278 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913

