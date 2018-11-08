J.P. Morgan presents Robin Hood's sixth annual Investors Conference

Event has raised over $25 million since its inception in 2013 to fight poverty

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Hood , New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, held its annual Investors Conference on October 29 and 30, 2018 at Spring Studios in Manhattan. The event, now in its sixth year, was presented by J.P. Morgan.

The conference brought together leaders in finance, biotech, gaming and entertainment, health care and politics to share actionable, money-making insights with the 600-person audience. This year's conference raised over $4 million through sponsorship and ticket sales. As with every donation to Robin Hood, 100 percent of ticket sales go to lift families from and keep families out of poverty in New York City.

“The Robin Hood Investors conference brings together world class thinkers and leaders with great investment insights,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. “The success of this year’s conference not only fuels our work, it builds on our spirit of partnership and our 26-year legacy standing with J.P. Morgan in this work.”

Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset Management and a member of Robin Hood’s board of directors opened the conference on Oct. 29.

“In everything we do, we have to do good, and take care of our neighbors,” she said from the stage, capturing the spirt of a conference that has raised over $25 million since its inception in 2013, contributing critical dollars toward best in class schools, workforce development programs, food pantries, homeless shelters and more.

The two-day conference was led by Robin Hood’s Investors Conference Committee comprised of Lee S. Ainslie II, founder and Managing Partner of Maverick Capital Management; Anthony Bozza, co-founder and Managing Partner at Lakewood Capital Management, LP; Elissa Doyle, CMO of Third Point LLC; Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management; John A. Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital; Paul Tudor Jones II, founder, co-chairman, and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation; Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./ Alexandria Venture Investments; Stephanie Ruhle, anchor and journalist at MSNBC and NBC News; and Barry S. Sternlicht, founder, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group.

The conference's agenda included "fireside chats" featuring Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management, Lee S. Ainslee III of Maverick Capital, Raymond T. Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, L.P., Stanley F. Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office, Ken Griffin of Citadel, Paul Tudor Jones II of Tudor Investment Corp., Joshua Kushner of Thrive/Oscar, General (Ret) David H. Petraeus of KKR, Barry S. Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group, and Vincent Viola of Virtu Financial.

Additionally, Anthony T. Bozza of Lakewood Capital Management, Scott Ferguson of Sachem Head Capital Management, Samantha Greenberg of Margate Capital Management LP, Matthew Knauer of Nokota Management LP, Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital Management, Alexander Sacerdote of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, Zachary Schreiber of PointState Capital, LP, and Jeffrey Smith of Starboard Value LP presented their best investment ideas.

The conference also included the announcement by Robin Hood, Lumina Foundation and the Salesforce Impact Fund from Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce’s corporate investment group, of a new “impact investing alliance” dedicated to investing in for-profit education and workforce development companies whose products, services and technologies not only produce a positive financial return, but also have the potential to alleviate or eliminate poverty. The members of the alliance will share information, knowledge and deal flow around relevant investment opportunities. The alliance committed to an initial $15 million in co-investments to companies who are building products and solutions to benefit society across education and workforce development.

About Robin Hood Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. Robin Hood invests roughly $120 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics. www.robinhood.org Facebook: facebook.com/robinhood Twitter: @robinhoodnyc

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Please direct any inquiries to press@robinhood.org.